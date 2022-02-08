Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Senior Vice President, Product and Digital Transformation Manager, Paul Happach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX:SCZC), with assets over $1.7 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. The Bank is pleased to announce that Paul Happach has joined as Senior Vice President and Product and Digital Transformation Manager. Mr. Happach maintains his office at the Bank's 75 River Street Santa Cruz location where he is responsible for program and project management, product development and vendor management.

Paul Happach, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Manager, Santa Cruz County Bank (PRNewswire)

Mr. Happach has a 24-year banking background with extensive experience in product management, project management, and IT management. Mr. Happach established himself in the e-channel field with Rabobank, specializing in online banking, e-channel products, and systems management. Most recently Mr. Happach served as SVP and Program Management Director with Pacific Mercantile Bank, further expanding their adoption of e- and online banking services and managing the bank's Paycheck Protection Program and project portfolio.

Shamara van der Voort, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer remarked, "We are extremely excited to welcome Paul to the SCCB Team. His extensive background, expertise and knowledge in product, project and systems management bring exciting opportunities to the Bank and for our clients. He's a valuable addition to our team and we're looking forward to his contributions."

Mr. Happach received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree from California State University Los Angeles, and certifications from Project Management Institute, EXIN, and SPOCE Project Management.

Mr. Happach has relocated to Santa Cruz from Southern California.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has branches located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations. Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol SCZC. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank