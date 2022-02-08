Qtrac and Apollo Instrumentation Announce Strategic Partnership

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Apollo Instrumentation, a South Africa-based leader in integrated information and communication technology (ICT), software, hardware and infrastructure solutions. This new alliance will integrate Qtrac's technology into Apollo Instrumentation's intelligent business solutions platform, enhancing the customer and employee experience.

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digitization within organizations in order to meet new customer needs — such as physical distancing — and create a better, more productive overall experience. The collaboration between Qtrac's virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems with Apollo's all-in-one digital information solutions will address the needs of the market by consistently delivering exceptional client experiences with relevant and user-friendly solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Apollo in order to extend our customer reach into Africa, and more specifically into a large hospitality industry," said Qtrac Founder and President Yonatan Lavi. "The market's receptiveness to this kind of technology and the dynamics between our two companies naturally led to this partnership. Our alliance opens new revenue streams by adding advanced business intelligence and digital marketing capabilities to our solutions, enabling businesses to improve the customer experience and increase employee engagement and productivity."

Qtrac's queue management system offers organizations an enhanced enterprise platform that is scalable, secure and comprehensive. By utilizing Qtrac's technology, Apollo Instrumentation will leverage its understanding of the local landscape to continue to tailor solutions that drive exponential sales growth of its SaaS technology, empowering digital adoption across the African continent.

"We are excited to combine Apollo's industry-leading services with Lavi Industries' world-class Qtrac technology," said Apollo Instrumentation CEO Vinesh Harpal. "Technology plays a crucial role in every aspect of business, and there is a constant need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure that companies remain on the competitive edge. The Apollo-Lavi partnership brings deep skills in business and technology development and deployment together with organizational change management to help support clients through successful transformations."

Apollo's technology allows for the flow of information in a secure environment, providing for all business needs in one solution: cashless digital transactions, all forms of ticketing and access control, security solutions, tracking, payments, customer registration, vendor onboarding, reporting, smart locker solutions, AI temperature detection, social distancing and contact tracing solutions. Combining these capabilities with Qtrac's virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems offers a more robust solution to organizations across a variety of industries, including hospitality and tourism, gaming and entertainment, leisure and fitness, education and others.

Wild Coast Sun, a resort and casino in Port Edward South Coast, will be the first customer to benefit from this partnership. Apollo Instrumentation intends to bring this solution to other large accounts in the hospitality industry.

