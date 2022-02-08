Marco's Pizza® Celebrates National Pizza Day with Special Deal on Fan-Favorite Pepperoni Magnifico™

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza lovers rejoice! Marco's Pizza is delivering the extra pep everyone is craving in honor of National Pizza Day, tomorrow Feb. 9, with a special deal on its most loved pizza – Pepperoni Magnifico™. Topped to perfection with the ultimate combination of Marco's signature Old World Pepperoni® and classic pepperoni, this VIP – very important pizza – has developed a fan following all its own thanks to mouth-watering flavor and of course, an abundance of everyone's favorite pizza topping for unstoppable savory satisfaction. In fact, in 2021 alone, Marco's customers devoured 1 million pounds of Old World Pepperoni®.

Timed to this delicious occasion, customers are invited to enjoy a large Pepperoni Magnifico™ for a special price of just $9.99* when ordering online or through the Marco's Pizza app with the code 'PEPMAG.' But run, don't walk, because this hot deal is only available while supplies last!

"Our customers can't get enough of Pepperoni Magnifico and our Old World Pepperoni® so there's no better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than with a special deal we know they will enjoy," said Chris Tussing, Chief Marketing Officer at Marco's Pizza. "One enthusiast calls this fan favorite 'the divine god of pepperoni pizzas' and a must-try for those who crave the ultimate pepperoni experience."

Old World Pepperoni®, the star of Pepperoni Magnifico™ pizza, is made from Marco's proprietary recipe using a special blend of spices and cured meats dried for 12 days, for flavor customers will crave in every bite. True pepperoni aficionados can spot Old World Pepperoni® thanks to its unique crisp and curl with a subtle kick of heat in each bite. Customers can also choose Old World Pepperoni® as a topping for Marco's Build-Your-Own Pizza or Build-Your-Own Pizza Bowls.

In addition to not one, but two types of pepperoni, Marco's Pepperoni Magnifico™ offers top tier, quality ingredients, garnished with romesan seasoning, original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses to create a magnifico masterpiece.

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

*Prices and participation may vary

