Chad Brownstein Presents 2022 Tulane Women's Golf Classic

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Wave women's golf team will open the spring portion of their 2022 schedule by teeing off at home, as they play host to the inaugural Tulane Classic. The three-day event will be played at English Turn Golf and Country Club.

The Tulane Classic will be presented by Green Wave men's golf alumnus Chad Brownstein. The tournament will feature 16 teams from across the nation.

"I am proud to be the presenting sponsor of the reimagined 2022 Tulane Classic Tournament. As a Tulane varsity golf alumnus, I am energized that Tulane and Coach (Stew) Burke have made the renewed commitment to Women's Golf that it deserves. I am committed to an inclusive tournament bringing together women's golf," Brownstein said.

Joining Tulane on its home course will be Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Iowa, Memphis, Michigan, Nebraska, North Texas, Rutgers, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, UAB, Southern Miss, UTSA and Wichita State.

"I cannot thank Chad (Brownstein) enough for his commitment to providing our student-athletes with a national caliber tournament field that will provide our team with a great challenge to open the spring portion of our season," Burke said. "We look forward to welcoming each of these institutions to our tournament and providing them with a first class experience."

First round competition will begin on February 13th with final round play beginning on February 15th.

Fans can visit GolfStat.com for live stats during the tournament.

