Carter Multifamily Appoints Industry Veteran Lora Sekosky Smith to Lead Strategic Development

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Multifamily") announced today that Lora Sekosky Smith, formerly with Cetera Financial Group, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Strategic Development.

In this role, Sekosky Smith will support Bill Shea, Vice President of National Accounts, and oversee relationships with strategic partners that play an integral role in Carter's operations. One of her key responsibilities is to liaise with broker dealers and third-party vendors including Carter Multifamily's new transfer agent, Phoenix American, on processes for administering due diligence, offering documents and communications with the Broker-Dealer community.

Sekosky Smith has more than 25 years of experience in the alternative investment space. She brings expertise in all aspects of product marketing, and national account management to the team, most recently having served as Senior Partner, Strategic Relationships at Cetera Financial Group. Previously, Sekosky Smith was Managing Director of Sponsor Relationships and Product Marketing for First Allied Securities. She has also worked in various leadership capacities at Commonwealth Financial Network and AIG Broker Dealers (now Advisor Group).

Lisa Robinson, president of Carter Multifamily, comments, "Adding someone of Lora's caliber to the Carter Mutifamily operations team will help create necessary support efficiencies among our team. Lora's tenure, experience, and success in the industry will add tremendous value to our team and we are thrilled to have her on board supporting our new internalized wholesaling team."

About Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC

Carter Multifamily Fund Management Company, LLC ("Carter Multifamily") is a Carter Funds company targeting the acquisition of existing conventional, garden-style multifamily assets with value-add opportunities. These properties meet the rapidly growing demand for affordable rental housing by Middle Market Americans priced out of Class A rentals and single-family homes. Together, the Carter Funds and Carter Multifamily leadership teams leverage key industry relationships to build a high-quality portfolio of investments focused on GROWTH and INCOME. Learn more at www.cartermultifamily.com.

