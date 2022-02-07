SAP and Crave InfoTech to host a webinar on driving efficiency through automation

NEW JERSEY, N.J, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech and SAP bring forth a webinar to educate enterprise top executives, business analysts, engineering teams, operations, information technology leads, etc. about business process automation leveraging SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (IRPA). The webinar will be hosted online on the 8th of February, 2022. People looking to attend the webinar can do so from here.

The webinar event will be live in:

Europe , Africa , Middle East , North America , and Latin America at 11:00 AM ET ( 08:00 PT - 17:00 CET );

Asia Pacific & Japan at 16:00 AEDT ( 10:30 IST / 13:00 SGT).

The webinar would cover topics like:

Why Robotic Process Automation (RPA)?

Future-proof process excellence through SAP IRPA

How to activate SAP IRPA in days and increase ROI for use cases?

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech, added, "We want to push the digital transformation wagon to the zenith of automation, efficiency, process visibility, and on-hand actionable insights. As SAP partners, we know that something like RPA with SAP's intelligent Business Technology Platform (BTP) can truly deliver right from the point of deployment and in idealistic perpetuity."

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based out of New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP BTP, intelligent enterprise, and enterprise mobility enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Intelligent Warehouse Management, and Intelligent Supply Chain Management solutions.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

