Modern Market Eatery Kicks Off 2022 with New Business Goals and Brand Announcements Fast Casual Concept Plans Headquarters Move and Corporate Openings after 2021 Efforts Created a Launchpad of Success

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery , the healthy fast casual restaurant brand and franchisor known for its scratch-made, nurturing and convenient food options, kicks off 2022 with strong business goals following a year of success in shifting the brand back to its pre-pandemic status. The brand plans to move into new headquarters in addition to placing a heavy focus on a refined catering program and opening new corporate locations to continue building on their growth and expansion momentum.

Modern Market Eatery (PRNewswire)

With sights set on development, Modern Market plans to move into a new company headquarters near downtown Denver later in Q1. The headquarters will allow the brand to combine their restaurant support office with their research and development kitchen, which have previously been housed in different locations. The brand also plans to add up to two corporate locations to their roster in their home state of Colorado, continuing to bolster their footprint in the better-for-you fast casual restaurant space.

"2021 was a year for growth and resurgence across the fast casual industry," said Rob McColgan, CEO of Modern Market. "Modern Market met that resurgence through a focus on refining our online ordering systems and working closely with third-party partners. We also kept a focus on menu innovations to keep up with the ever-changing health-forward food trends in addition to maintaining our value of being a purpose-driven brand through community giveback efforts. With that in mind, Modern Market is equipped with a launchpad for success in 2022 through our new lineup of business goals."

The brand has outlined four themes to drive their 2022 business initiatives, including growing traffic to their restaurants, attracting and retaining employees, new company-owned restaurants in their home market and improving their catering program.

Digital sales technology and third-party partnerships continued to play a large part in driving success for the brand in 2021, with the concept leveraging delivery partner relationships to increase their marketing and brand awareness efforts. In the year ahead, the focus will shift to catering with plans to exceed 2019 sales numbers as the catering aspect of fast casual service begins to rebuild itself.

Community giveback remained a constant throughout 2021, setting Modern Market up as a philanthropic example for the restaurant community through the donation of nearly $100,000 during the year. The concept's donation destinations included various non-profit organizations where the brand aligned monthly giveback initiatives with both online and in-restaurant donations.

"While internal brand improvements have been at the forefront of all our efforts, we also take pride in our unbeatable level of hospitality and core commitment to give back to the communities we serve and beyond. It's at the core of everything we do and instilled in each team member, license partner and franchise candidate," shared McColgan. "Our brand continues to prioritize adaptability and remain a modern concept that offers delicious, nourishing food at a reasonable price."

With the growth sustained in 2021 and the explosive plans for this year, these moves for the brand further illustrate the value of investing in the Modern Market franchise for qualified prospects.

Modern Market is actively seeking strong franchise partners to develop the brand in underserved metropolitan areas as well as smaller communities where its wholesome food fills a gap in the market.

For more information on franchising opportunities, interested franchise candidates and license partners should visit modernmarket.com/franchise.

About Modern Market

Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nurturing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with breakfast all-day options, handmade lemonades and specialty desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus of Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly and has consistently captured a spot on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" list.

For more information and to learn about franchising, visit modernmarket.com or check out the brand on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Market/Fishman PR