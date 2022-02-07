IDC MarketScape names Ricoh a Leader in Worldwide Cloud MPS Vendor Assessment

Ricoh drives digital transformation and transition to the hybrid workplace with customer-centricity, scalability and versatility in a cloud-based managed print services architecture

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud MPS Hardcopy 2022 Vendor Assessment for its cloud-based managed print services (MPS) and other cloud-based contractual print services (doc #US47337721, January 2022). The IDC MarketScape notes: "Ricoh's global services infrastructure combined with its worldwide geographic coverage is a key differentiator for the firm."

"Ricoh takes a customer-centric approach and is in a strong position to meet the expansive needs of global, regional and local customers," said Robert Palmer, Research Vice President, Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions, IDC. "Ricoh's cloud-based MPS platform is uniquely positioned to provide customers with a comprehensive path toward digital transformation, offering a technology-agnostic approach that allows customers to pick and choose from a full menu of services that can scale to meet the evolving needs of their organization."

The IDC MarketScape cited that Ricoh's cloud-based MPS architecture "provides Ricoh with a singular ecosystem with the flexibility and scalability needed to address all customer segments and delivery models, from direct engagements with large enterprise accounts to midmarket and SMB customers working through Ricoh's indirect channel partners."

"The market focus is shifting from increasing operational efficiencies to enabling high-value work, leveraging the cloud and data analytics to drive business results," said Akira Oyama, Executive Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "Ricoh helps employees gain fulfillment through work by empowering organizations with tools such as our Managed Print Services and Intelligent Business Platform solutions that secure and manage the information needed for their success. It is our global digital services experience and management expertise that play a defining role in driving digital transformations that move businesses forward."

Ricoh's strategic cloud-based MPS offerings help organizations optimize processes and technology across their entire output ecosystem. The broad portfolio enables users to embrace hybrid workstyles throughout their digital transformations, erasing office boundaries to enable anywhere, anytime connectivity and productivity.

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

