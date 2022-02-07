Home Warranty of America Joins the Choice Home Warranty Family

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty ("Choice") announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Home Warranty of America ("HWA") from Home Warranty of America, Inc. to enhance Choice's position as a leading provider of home warranty service contracts and to accelerate Choice's mission to become the US' largest and most respected home warranty provider. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 and based in Illinois, HWA is recognized as a top national provider of home warranty service contracts to real estate professionals. Choice will continue to operate HWA as a stand-alone brand; but would complement HWA's strong brand and experienced employees with modern and improved customer service utilizing Choice's advanced technology.

"HWA's experienced team and strong reputation with real estate professionals combined with Choice's advanced technology, is an excellent fit with Choice's overall growth strategy," said Victor Hakim, Chairman, and founder of Choice. "The combination of HWA's real estate channel experience with Choice's direct to consumer business and high-tech administration platform will be complimentary and will improve customer service, be great for our partners, and accelerate our path to attaining our goal of become the US' largest and most respected home warranty provider."

"This transaction with HWA solidifies Choice as the nation's 3rd largest home warranty provider, servicing more than 750,000 customers and is its most recent step toward achieving our goal," said Hakim. "In the last nine months, we brought on industry veteran James Mostofi as CEO; we added Sandeep Gill as CFO; we, once again, have been recognized for quality and customer service in the media; and we continue to grow awareness of our product through our brand ambassadors, George Foreman and Richard Karn."

"Home Warranty of America has been a trusted and recognizable brand in the home warranty space for more than 25 years," said Hakim. "We welcome the team and are excited to bring new technology to improve and grow HWA and Choice."

