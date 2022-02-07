HAP Names Archana Rajendra Vice President, Deputy General Counsel

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has named Archana Rajendra vice president and deputy general counsel. In this role, she oversees and provides strategic direction on all regulatory affairs and legal matters that impact the organization, including managing HAP's in-house legal department and its related functions.

Rajendra joined HAP in 2019 as senior counsel with more than 25 years of professional experience. Among her many accomplishments, she was instrumental in managing HAP's 2019 acquisition of Trusted Health Plan – Michigan, a Detroit-based Medicaid plan, which was a key component of HAP's Medicaid expansion strategy.

"Health plans operate in a highly regulated environment, particularly related to government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which are designed to help us serve our must vulnerable members," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. "Archana's extensive background within these regulatory environments, coupled with her well-rounded experience and in-depth knowledge of the ever-evolving issues facing the health care industry, will benefit HAP greatly as we continue to expand throughout the state of Michigan."

Prior to joining HAP, Rajendra was senior counsel at CareSource, a managed care plan based in Dayton, Ohio, and was also a partner at Foster Swift Collins & Smith in Lansing. Early in her career, she managed her own private practice and represented clients in highly regulated industries.

Rajendra holds a J.D. from Indiana University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Michigan State University. She serves as a member of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Taskforce and is a champion of DEIJ efforts.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers, and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

