Alithya Implements Oracle Cloud ERP and HCM for NorthBay Healthcare

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has successfully implemented Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Human Capital Management (HCM) for NorthBay Healthcare to support its core financials and supply chain, core human resource management, employee and manager self-service, recruiting and onboarding, learning, performance management and payroll systems.

Chris Timbers, Chief Information Officer and Vice President at NorthBay Healthcare:

"The successful implementation of Oracle Cloud brings us closer to our longer-term strategy to replace multiple legacy systems with a single integrated Oracle Cloud enterprise system. We anticipate increased efficiencies and productivity through automation and collaboration, and improved visibility and actionable insights to drive performance."

With the implementation of Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM and Payroll, NorthBay can automate repetitive tasks to focus on strategic initiatives such as career development and workforce and financial planning. Oracle provides a common set of data and user experiences that allow the business to quickly and easily make informed decisions that impact the organization.

Russell Smith, President, Alithya US:

"With the current challenges and pressures that the healthcare industry faces, it is more important than ever to provide technology solutions that reduce risk and help clients to focus on improving patient experiences. The implementation of Oracle Cloud provides NorthBay with reliable Financial, Supply Chain and HR data to improve decision-making and consistently and effectively address business needs."

About NorthBay Healthcare

NorthBay Healthcare is a locally based, nonprofit health care organization serving Solano County in California since 1960. The health system includes two hospitals: NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville; a 100-provider primary and specialty care medical group; the NorthBay Cancer Center; and a medical fitness center, NorthBay HealthSpring Fitness. NorthBay Healthcare is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Their simple, yet essential mission is to provide Compassionate Care, Advanced Medicine, Close to Home.

About Alithya and its Oracle Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,600 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya drives successful digital change in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

Alithya is one of the largest Oracle partners in North America, with more than 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 Oracle ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM and Analytics projects completed across North America and Europe. An Oracle partner for more than 25 years, Alithya's base of expertise includes more than 200 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs, and the company contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit alithya.com.

