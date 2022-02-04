WOW! Announces that Seminole County, Florida will be its First Greenfield Market Expansion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art all IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Seminole County, Florida. WOW! plans to invest at least $60 million in Seminole County, located near Orlando, and will be the first of many new service areas planned for the company giving consumers options when it comes to their internet providers - fitting all budgets and needs.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

This new expansion is part of the company's larger Greenfield initiative to build new markets non-adjacent to its existing network and bring its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to customers across its growing footprint. WOW! already serves Pinellas County and Panama City in Florida and identified Seminole County as a new community ripe for innovation and growth. The company plans to reach more than 60,000 homes passed upon completion of the project.

"We are excited to announce Seminole County as the first service area to kick off our Greenfield initiative," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are delighted to offer communities in Seminole County a better broadband choice so they can work, learn and be entertained using WOW!'s multi-Gig fiber-to-the-home network. Area residents and businesses will be pleasantly surprised by our reliable network, super-fast speeds and choice of exceptional products to meet their broadband usage needs."

Work on the new all-fiber infrastructure in Seminole County has already begun. Once completed, customers will benefit from WOW!'s innovative technology and product suite that provides the best in choice, reliability, speed and value. Customers will have access to multi-Gig HSD service, WOW!'s fastest broadband speed available, home and business WiFi solutions to support streaming, remote work and small business needs as well as WOW! tv+, its premier IP-based video service.

"Investing in Seminole county is investing in its community, its people, and its growth," said Kirk Zerkle, VP of Market Expansion at WOW!. "We are thrilled to give residents and businesses in Seminole County the service they deserve. We know how important it is to be connected in every aspect of our lives and look forward to WOW! becoming an integral part of this county."

WOW! continues to pursue expansion opportunities across the country and expects to announce additional markets later this year. For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

