Summer Camp & Activities Expo Announced

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School Parents Association is pleased to announce its 18th Annual Summer Camp & Activities Expo to be held on Saturday, March 5th, 2022. The Expo is free and open to the public.

The Meadows School Summer Camp & Activities Expo gives families the ability to talk directly with numerous local and national summer camp representatives who offer various summer programs and activities for boys and girls ages Pre-K through 12th grade. This includes the Meadows own Camp Mustang program as well as others from around the valley and beyond.

Camp exhibitors offer both day and overnight camp options with a wide range of activities including sports, performing and fine arts, outdoor adventure, science and technology, academic and cultural enrichment, and student travel.

Summer Camp Expo Details:

Date: Saturday, March 5th, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Venue: The Meadows School Gymnasium

8601 Scholar Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89128

(nearest cross streets: Rampart and Lake Mead)

Parking: Ample parking available on school grounds

Admission: Free

More information can be found at https://www.themeadowsschool.org/campexpo

Appropriate COVID protocols will be in place.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just under 900 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

Camp Expo Contact

Rebecca Staniec

The Meadows School Parents Association (TMSPA)

tmspa@themeadowsschool.org

702-236-6771

Media Contact

Lauren Walker

Director of Marketing & Communications

The Meadows School

lwalker@themeadowsschool.org

702-797-5912

