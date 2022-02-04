National Scoliosis Center Hosts Lunch & Learn Events for Medical Professionals

FAIRFAX, Va. and BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Scoliosis Center is hosting quarterly scoliosis-themed 'Lunch & Learn' events to educate and connect with others in the medical field. While these events are primarily for medical professionals who wish to learn more about advances in scoliosis treatment, anyone interested is invited to attend as well. The Lunch & Learn events are free, and each event features a prominent medical professional providing extensive insight on a particular topic.

The next Lunch & Learn event, focused on Vertebral Body Tethering (VBT), is scheduled for February 10, 2022, from 12 to 1 pm and will be held at National Scoliosis Center's Fairfax office. The guest speaker is Dr. Laurel Blakemore. The title of her talk is, "Growth-Modulation Tethering in Scoliosis: What We Know and What We Don't."

Dr. Laurel Blakemore is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon specializing in scoliosis and complex spinal deformity. She is also the CEO of Pediatric Specialists of Virginia. Her clinical practice is in Northern Virginia at Pediatric Specialists of Virginia and in Washington, DC at Children's National -- where she cares for children with spinal and general pediatric orthopedic conditions. To read more about Dr. Laurel Blakemore and RSVP for this event, visit National Scoliosis Center's website.

National Scoliosis Center is dedicated to doing everything they can to ensure their staff is fully equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to properly assist individuals with varying spinal conditions and find the best treatment option for the patient. "These events are an opportunity to connect with a community that is dedicated to caring for those with spinal conditions and share information," says Luke Stikeleather, Founder and Chief Orthotist at National Scoliosis Center.

The previous Lunch & Learn speaker was Dr. René Castelein, a professor of orthopedic surgery and chairman of the department of orthopedic surgery at the University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands. Dr. Castelein shared insights on sagittal profile and etiology in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. His talk was well received and encouraged National Scoliosis Center to continue with Lunch & Learn events in 2022.

National Scoliosis Center is an internationally recognized non-operative scoliosis-focused treatment center that offers custom Rigo Cheneau style bracing, low-dose EOS Imaging, collaboration with Schroth Physical Therapists, and support to patients. The center has offices in Fairfax, Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland.

