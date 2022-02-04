Former Carta CCO joins Parallel Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Markets Inc. ("Parallel"), a market leader in compliant digital identity and on-chain Web3 identity solutions is excited to announce that Suzanne Elovic has joined their team as President and Head of Business Development to help support and grow Parallel's investor identity platform.

With over 20 years of financial services experience, Suzanne brings expertise, passion and leadership to her role. Suzanne comes to the world of FinTech and Web3 with significant Wall Street experience – having spent 12 years with the Enforcement Division of FINRA (f/k/a NYSE Regulation) and 7 years in Compliance at UBS. As the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for the fast-growing startup, Carta, Suzanne has gained significant understanding and insight around the unique issues confronting the FinTech industry.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Suzanne on our team. She is a unique talent with incredible experience that will help take Parallel Markets to the next level," said Tony Peccatiello, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Parallel.

Nicholas Goss, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Parallel, added, "Suzanne brings tremendous experience in the world of compliance, outstanding leadership skills and a proven track record. We are very excited to add her skillset to our company and know she will help us solve some of the most difficult identity and onboarding problems facing institutions today."

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the fastest growing companies in the digital identity space, focusing on portable identity for all natural persons, all business entities in all environments. Having integrated with dozens of the leading online investment platforms and pioneering Web3 on-chain identity, Parallel is the identity infrastructure of the future. Parallel's technology allows users to authenticate across partner platforms in a single click, leveraging previously provided information to streamline investor onboarding and verification. By democratizing access to previously unavailable asset classes, including startups, real estate and farmland, Parallel is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving private market ecosystem. Visit parallelmarkets.com for more information.

