Ellucian Stands with HBCUs Against Hate and Threats of Violence Announces commitment to focus its 2022 PATH Scholarship Program on U.S. Minority-Serving Institutions

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today responded to reported threats facing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the United States with a commitment to deliver financial support to students at U.S. Minority Serving Institutions through the Ellucian Foundation and the PATH Scholarship program.

Ellucian guides over 2,700 customers in more than 50 countries—improving operations and enhancing the user experience for their faculties, staff, and over 20 million students. (PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

"Ellucian stands united with customers and all higher education institutions against hatred and racism and we pledge our continued support to students through the Ellucian Foundation. Higher Ed is a place of learning and community building; not of division and fear," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "This is a time when all members of the education community, including partners, customers and businesses must join together in our commitment to supporting students, professionals and the sanctity of higher education environments."

Ellucian is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company and Vista's commitment to HBCUs spans a number of programs, including support for The Student Freedom Initiative (SFI). SFI enables Black students to study STEM at HBCUs through income-contingent funding. Through partnerships and support, SFI also seeks to modernize HBCUs to improve infrastructure and access across institutions – with potential impact to more than 80,000 students.

"For decades, HBCUs have been an integral part of the higher education system, demanding excellence and spurring the advancement of future Black leaders," said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners and Chairman of the Student Freedom Initiative. "HBCUs now produce twenty percent of all African American undergraduate students. I commend Ellucian and The Path Scholarship Program on their efforts to provide opportunities for more Black students to be part of a thriving educational community."

With a focus on student success, Ellucian established the PATH Scholarship Program in 2020 to support students in financial distress due to Covid-19, and since its inception, the program has provided more than $1 million in scholarships to over 1,100 students. In 2022, the Ellucian Foundation's PATH Scholarship Program will include a focus on U.S. Minority Serving Institutions. More details, along with the scholarship application, will be available in April 2022.

