The Organic Snack Company, Makers of Kate's Real Food, Prepares for Rapid Growth With Purchase of 82 Acres of Land in Bedford, Pennsylvania The premium food-manufacturing company eyes future expansion

BEDFORD, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Snack Company (TOSC), a premium food-manufacturing company and exclusive producer of Kate's Real Food, announced today that its owner, Bruce Thaler, through the development entity BT Snacks II, purchased 82 acres of land in Bedford, Pennsylvania's Business Park II in anticipation for future expansion this summer.

The purchase of the land will allow Thaler to expand TOSC's operations as well as begin the construction of additional manufacturing and warehousing space, with a total build out of up to 750,000 square feet. The anticipated investment in the project is expected to exceed $75 million and create 500 or more jobs in the community.

"The acquisition of this land is an incredibly exciting moment in time for The Organic Snack Company and for the Bedford community," said Mark Thaler, CEO of TOSC. "There has been an increasing demand from consumers for quality, organic snack offerings made with clean ingredients, and this monumental expansion effort for our company will be key in keeping up with that demand."

TOSC worked closely with the Bedford County Development Association (BCDA) for local development assistance, the Governor's Action Team (GAT) and Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) for state assistance, and Dollar Bank for project financing to ultimately bring the acquisition to fruition. Since its establishment in 2020, TOSC has become a premier employer in central Pennsylvania, and has grown from more than seven employees to approximately 100, with additional opportunities and growth on the horizon.

"We've been honored to have a great working relationship with The Organic Snack Company over the past several years," said Bette Slayton, president of BCDA. "Since the development of TOSC's first facility, we've seen phenomenal growth come from the company and were more than happy to support them on another venture."

TOSC plans to announce exactly what the land will be used for in the coming months. To learn more about TOSC, contact: mark@organicsnackco.com .

About The Organic Snack Company

The Organic Snack Company is a privately-held premium food-manufacturing company based out of Bedford, Pennsylvania. Established in 2020, the company was built to support the rapid growth of Kate's Real Food energy bars and bites and has since become the exclusive manufacturer for all Kate's Real Food products. Its state of the art production facility holds the internationally recognized SQF food safety certification, as well as certifications for making Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Soy Free, and Kosher products.

About Kate's Real Food

Our story began with Kate, in search of the next outdoor adventure. To support her busy lifestyle, she needed an energy bar that tasted great and was made from organic ingredients. When she couldn't find one, she decided to make her own. Kate's Real Food is still committed to fueling adventures with organic, great-tasting products. Today, they can be found nationally at REI, Amazon, and Backcountry.com, and regionally in Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Sheetz, Giant/Martins, HEB and Central Market, Huckleberry's, King Soopers, and many others. For more information on stores near you please visit www.katesrealfood.com .

