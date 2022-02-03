Guaranteed Rate Becomes Title Sponsor Of Five 2022 Bassmaster Elite Events Deal comes during a time of record-breaking interest in sportfishing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, announces it has expanded its relationship with B.A.S.S., the worldwide authority on bass fishing, to serve as the title sponsor for five Bassmaster Elite Series events in 2022.

Guaranteed Rate will serve as the title sponsor for five Bassmaster Elite Series events in 2022. (PRNewswire)

Guaranteed Rate will be the title sponsor of the following events: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, March 17-20; Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, April 7-10; Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, July 14-17; Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Aug. 18-21; and Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, Aug. 26-29.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Guaranteed Rate to reach even more enthusiastic sportfishing fans during a time when we've seen record-breaking levels of interest in the Elite Series and huge participation in fishing and outdoor activities," said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson.

B.A.S.S. is among Guaranteed Rate's highly successful sports partnerships, including NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, NHL, National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA).

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with B.A.S.S. as the title sponsor of these highly anticipated events," said Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley. "We can't wait to experience more record-breaking action as the anglers head out on the water this season."

In 2021, Guaranteed Rate sponsored four Elite Series events, including the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork. During that tournament, Lee Livesay finished with a whopping total of 112 pounds, 5 ounces that was capped by a final-day catch of five bass that weighed 42 pounds, 3 ounces. A captivated audience watched more than 51.4 million minutes of live tournament coverage as the Elite at Lake Fork produced three lead changes and saw two anglers catch over 100 pounds. Livesay also won the 2020 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, his first Elite victory.

"Both of my Elite Series wins have come in tournaments sponsored by Guaranteed Rate, and I appreciate their continued support of the sport," said Livesay. "Hopefully, I can bring home another blue trophy with that Guaranteed Rate logo this season."

Three other anglers — Jeff Gustafson, Tennessee River; Bill Lowen, Pickwick Lake; and Bryan Schmitt, Lake Champlain — won their first Elite Series tournament at Guaranteed Rate-sponsored events in 2021.

Enthusiasm for fishing is booming beyond the professional ranks, with studies showing that 1 in 5 Americans are more likely to try fishing now than they were before the pandemic started. According to studies from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, nearly 55 million Americans fished at least once in 2020, the highest number recorded since participation tracking began in 2007.

After a successful first season where nearly 14 million viewers watched Bassmaster LIVE programming, once more all nine 2022 Elite events and the storied Bassmaster Classic will feature live television coverage on the FOX Sports platforms. For more information on the tournaments, visit Bassmaster.com.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 11,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization's fully integrated media platforms include the industry's leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Strike King Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, Yamaha Rightwaters Bassmaster Kayak Series powered by TourneyX, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Zeidler, Guaranteed Rate VP of Public Relations, 312-379 3521, Jennifer.zeidler@rate.com

Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN networks. (PRNewsfoto/B.A.S.S. LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B.A.S.S.