RenoRun, the leading online construction supplier has launched in Washington DC Online construction materials leader continues its expansion in U.S. markets, now operating in Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RenoRun , a leading e-commerce platform for construction and building materials that is disrupting the construction industry, has officially launched in Washington, DC. Through its digital platform including an easy to use app, RenoRun saves contractors time and money by planning, sourcing and delivering building supplies in less than four hours.

RenoRun van in front of the Washington Monument. (PRNewswire)

Contractors routinely run into unforeseen material shortages, resulting in workers leaving job sites to make urgent purchases. RenoRun offers a solution that increases job site efficiency by allowing contractors to focus on what they do best and allows employees to stay on-site and continue working, saving contractors (and homeowners) thousands of dollars in wasted labor per project.

"RenoRun is a contractors' best friend, "said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "We continuously strive to be the world's most contractor-centric brand. We make sourcing and getting materials to a job site easier than ever before. We're confident our solution-oriented company will resonate strongly in the DC market".

After spending more than 20 years in the construction industry in Ireland, Canada and the United States, O'Rourke saw the need for fast material delivery. As a result, he founded RenoRun in 2017. The company has since revolutionized the construction industry in cities including Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto and Montreal.

RenoRun works with many different material suppliers to source thousands of building and construction materials including lumber, drywall, insulation, shingles, siding, hardware, doors, and more. The company allows for customized orders and deliveries with walk-in services, drop-off instructions, and even free coffee with every delivery.

With industry wide material shortages becoming a regular challenge for contractors, RenoRun's service has become even more essential. RenoRun alleviates contractors of the stress of sourcing materials, letting them focus on building. For more information go to www.renorun.com or download the RenoRun app on Android or Apple stores.

About RenoRun

RenoRun is a leading e-commerce platform for construction and building materials that is disrupting the construction industry. RenoRun enables construction, contracting and renovation professionals to build the world around us using technology.

RenoRun was born in 2017 with the insight that contractors spend too much time away from their job sites procuring materials. Before building out the concept, their co-founders, three construction industry veterans, would sit in different hardware store parking lots around Montreal, keeping count of anyone coming out in work boots, driving vans and pickup trucks. Their observations led them to conclude that roughly 2,000 contractors per hour were circulating hardware stores in Montreal. With this data in hand they decided to set out on a crusade to better serve contractors, and to revolutionize the construction industry.

RenoRun currently has 500 employees in six markets across the U.S. and Canada. With headquarters in Montreal, QC, additional office locations include Toronto, ON, Omaha, NE and Chicago, IL. RenoRun prides itself on being the most contractor centric brand in the world and are driven by the belief that construction professionals deserve to get time back and focus on the job at hand.

Media Contact:

Valerie Bunatowski

valerie.burnatowski@renorun.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RenoRun