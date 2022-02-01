NATURAL GROCERS® ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF DOWNTOWN SALT LAKE CITY STORE

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. today announced that it plans to close its downtown Salt Lake City store, located at 645 East 400 South, Suite A, in Salt Lake City, Utah 84102, by March 31st, 2022. The Company stated the decision to close the store was made after careful consideration of that store's operating performance and reflects the Company's commitment to enhancing operating efficiencies across its store base. Natural Grocers will continue to provide its organic and natural grocery offerings to customers through its Sugar House store in Salt Lake City, located at 1033 East 2100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106 (only 3.1 miles from the downtown Salt Lake City store), which will remain open. The Company believes its Sugar House store will be in a strong position to effectively serve the Salt Lake City market.

A store closing sale will begin on February 14th, with discounts of 25% off all products at the Downtown Salt Lake City store.

Closing the Salt Lake City store marks Natural Grocers' first store closure in Utah. The Company stated it currently has no plans to close any additional stores.

The Salt Lake City store currently employs 20 Natural Grocers good4u® crew members and the Company will work closely with each of these valued crew members to assist them through the closing process. The Company expects to transfer some of these crew members to Natural Grocers' other stores in Utah. All other crew members will be offered a severance arrangement, with health benefits covered through the end of June 2022.

