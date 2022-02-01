Great Steak Celebrates 40th Anniversary by Highlighting the Classics

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Steak® (www.TheGreatSteak.com), America's Premier Cheesesteak® brand, is turning 40 this year! Founded in 1982, Great Steak's menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of Specialty Sandwiches, Great Fries and Fresh Baked Potatoes.

Great Steak's Original Philly, Bacon Ranch Fries, Teriyaki Chicken Philly and King Potato (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this major milestone, Great Steak will be highlighting some of its classic, most-loved menu items: the Original Philly, Bacon Ranch Fries, Teriyaki Chicken Philly and the King Potato. Additionally, customers can enter for a chance to win a Limited-Edition Great Steak 40th Anniversary Swag Pack that includes a branded 11-piece BBQ set, apron, oven mitt, towel, mini cornhole game and stainless-steel water bottle.

"This year we're bringing it back to the basics with our Taste the Classics promotion featuring some of our most popular menu items like the Original Philly," said Heather Marini, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "Our guests come to Great Steak for fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks, and we can't wait to continue serving them for another incredible 40 years!"

For more details on Great Steak's 40th Anniversary sweepstakes, please visit https://www.thegreatsteak.com/40thanniversary.

Featured Menu Items:

Original Philly: Premium sirloin steak grilled to order and topped with philly cheese sauce and grilled onions

Bacon Ranch Fries: Great fries topped with crispy bacon and ranch dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Philly: Tender all-white chicken grilled to order and topped with provolone, teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo

King Potato: Fresh baked potato topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Great Steak has been serving fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks in locations across the United States and abroad. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of Specialty Sandwiches, Great Fries and Fresh Baked Potatoes. Great Steak maintains its authenticity by serving the finest American ingredients, from specialty cut and marinated beef to our freshly baked bread. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak is genuine homegrown comfort food. Founded in 1983, Great Steak has grown across the U.S. and abroad. In 2004 Great Steak became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with close to 3,000 locations in over 25 countries.

Great Steak logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great Steak