ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Mobile App AugmentedReality Partnership with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the United Soccer League

ImagineAR Executes First Agreement with a Professional USA Soccer Team
VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce a new two year agreement with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC of the USL Championship. This ImagineAR SDK mobile app two-year agreement is structured as a revenue sharing partnership for all augmented reality activations and sponsorships. The team is targeting to launch the partnership this 2022 season starting in March.
