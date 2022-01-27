Ardagh Group S.A. Q4 2021 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. will host its Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EST) on February 24, 2022, at http://www.ardaghgroup.com/corporate/investors

A bondholder webcast and conference call will be held at 16:00 BST (11:00 EST) on February 24, 2022. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1525022&tp_key=daaf07242c

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)330 336 9105

US: +1 800-239-9838

Conference code: 6175080

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

