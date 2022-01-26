Voortman®, America's No. 1 Sugar-Free Cookie Brand, Unveils Two New Varieties in a Smaller, Poppable Size New Voortman® Sugar Free Mini Cookies in Vanilla Shortbread and Iced Oatmeal deliver delicious indulgent flavor for a quick, carefree snack

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voortman®, the No. 1 sugar-free cookie brand in the United States*, is rolling out two new sugar-free cookie varieties – Vanilla Shortbread and Iced Oatmeal – in a smaller, poppable size that give consumers a tasty new way to snack when they're craving something sweet. The new treats will be available beginning in early February at retailers nationwide.

"Our new Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies tap into a growing desire among consumers for great-tasting, bite-sized snacks that help them achieve balance between health and indulgence," said Adam Lisook, general manager of Voortman. "Offered in fan-favorite flavors with zero grams of sugar and no artificial flavors or colors, consumers can feel good about enjoying the new poppable Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies. The new items also make it easy for people to share the cookies anytime and anywhere."

Both varieties of the Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies come in a 5-ounce multi-serve resealable pouch, ideal for sharing or eating on the go, at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

Voortman Sugar Free Mini Cookies are a permanent addition to the brand's portfolio, which includes more than 80 varieties of cookies and wafers. To find a retailer carrying the new cookies, visit the store locator at Voortman.com/where-to-buy.

About Voortman Cookies

The Voortman® lineup features more than 80 varieties of sugar-free and mainline cookies and wafers. Since its founding in 1951 in Ontario, Canada, Voortman Cookies Limited has had an uncompromising focus on quality and delicious ingredients in all its products and never uses artificial colors, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or trans-fat in any cookies. For more information about Voortman Bakery, please visit voortman.com. Follow Voortman on Facebook @Voortman; on Instagram @Voortman_Cookies and on Twitter @VoortmanCookies.

* Based on independent retail sales data

Media contact

Lauren Bettenga

612-375-8555

lauren.bettenga@clynch.com

