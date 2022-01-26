Ridgeway Partners Announces Hari Krishnaswami as Managing Director in the New York Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners announced today that Hari Krishnaswami has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the New York Office. He will focus on supporting initiatives across Asset and Wealth Management, Financial Services and Financial Technology.

Ridgeway Partners announces the addition of Hari Krishnaswami. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Krishnaswami joins Ridgeway Partners from ISS Market Intelligence. ISS Market Intelligence is a leading provider of data and research to the asset management industry. In this capacity, as an Advisory Principal, he worked with clients to deliver actionable insights on distribution, product, and marketing strategy.

Prior to ISS Market Intelligence, he worked in an advisory capacity at Deloitte Consulting within their financial services practice, leading transformation and strategy initiatives, and also with DWS Group (formerly Deutsche Bank) in roles within the COO and Product Development offices. Working across boutique to large firms, and within multiple functions, has granted Hari a broad perspective, as well as the ability to draw from a wide range of talent.

"Hari will add exceptional value to our firm. He brings in-depth industry experience to the Asset and Wealth Management team at Ridgeway Partners ," said Kevin McKeon, Partner. "He will undoubtedly bring new insights to the ways we build and sustain meaningful partnerships and additional perspective on the needs of the field."

"We are truly excited to welcome Hari to Ridgeway Partners," said Charles Preusse, Managing Partner. "His extensive expertise as a consultant to the C-Suite will enhance our ability to deliver high-impact solutions to our clients' most pressing strategic talent needs. He brings a broad network and a unique perspective across the verticals that Ridgeway Partners focuses on."

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is a 25-person executive search firm with offices in New York, Boston and San Francisco. Our clients range in size from Fortune 50 financial institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. We differentiate ourselves with our creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.

