Pharmaceutical Executive® Opens Nominations for 2022 Emerging Pharma Leaders Awards Recognition Program Annual awards program celebrates up-and-coming professionals who are vital to the future of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a multimedia platform for industry leaders to exchange experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Emerging Pharma Leaders awards recognition program, until February 25, 2022.

"Each year, we are consistently impressed by nominations we receive for the Emerging Pharma Leaders awards program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. "Honoring future pharma and biotech executives is a pleasure, and I am looking forward to celebrating this year's winners in May."

The Emerging Pharma Leaders awards recognition program was established in 2008 to recognize a select group of industry executives whose peers and supervisors believe will change the future of the pharma industry. All eligible nominees employed by pharmaceutical or biotech companies will be judged by three Pharmaceutical Executive® editorial advisory board members and a former Emerging Pharma Leader representative.

This year's class of inductees will be honored on a May 12 podcast describing their contributions to the industry, along with their individual leadership tips. Additionally, each winner will be featured on the cover and inside the Pharmaceutical Executive® May 2022 issue.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

