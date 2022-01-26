iQIYI Curates a Special List of Content for CNY

BEIJING, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Jan. 25 that it has curated a special list of content for users to enjoy during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

With a selection of over 200 titles from iQIYI's rich library and beyond, the specially curated list includes content from a wide array of genres, ranging from variety shows, dramas, films, children's content, animation, documentaries to sports. Covering comedy, suspense, romance and more, iQIYI offers classic titles as well as new ones in the hope that it caters to users' different interests.

Since the fourth quarter of last year, iQIYI has launched a series of hit titles, which also make up part of the list. Recently released titles include Luoyang, which reached a content popularity index of 9,257 on iQIYI platform, qualifying the show as a 'national hit'; Who is The Murderer from the Light On series; the urban spy drama Enemy; and the popular drama Ace Troops. Moreover, variety shows such as the Super Sketch Show also helps bring China's comedy scene to the attention of the mainstream public and sets out the great potential of the industry's development.

Of the new titles made available as part of the CNY list, many of them are either iQIYI original productions or titles that stream exclusively on iQIYI platforms. Debuting on Jan. 28, A Lifelong Journey is a realistic drama series that depicts the half-century epic journey of Chinese people pursuing happiness through hard work. Gold Panning, the ninth instalment of the company's Light On series, also debuted in January and tells the little-known story of gold panners who travel to remote mountains for their pursuit of gold.

The specially curated list also includes iQIYI's newly announced slate of content for the Laugh On series, which offers young users a wide selection of interactive comedy content. Moreover, as skiing becomes increasingly popular in China, iQIYI's original variety show Let's Go Skiing debuting in January presents a timely portrayal of how the culture of skiing slowly permeates China's broader youth culture. Launched in the run-up to the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the show incorporates sports and the creativity and fun of games, showing the audience the competitiveness and entertainment value of skiing.

Kids can also enjoy iQIYI with titles such as Deer Squad Season 2, which was produced by iQIYI under the supervision of Nickelodeon and was aired on the iQIYI platforms in January, bringing joy to children during the Chinese New Year. iQIYI also expanded its online film library by debuting Reunion Dinner, a film co-produced by iQIYI and Clover Films, a leading Singapore-based documentary production house.

Apart from the company's own productions, users can also enjoy other programs on iQIYI, a one-stop platform for CNY entertainments. The popular Spring Festival Gala Evening by the China Central Television will also be broadcasted on iQIYI.

With COVID-19 continuing to bring uncertainties, iQIYI offers free viewing services to residents in some of the cities affected by the pandemic, including the previous locked-down city Xi'an from Jan.7 to Feb.6, and since Feb.1, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. Residents of Xi'an, Xianyang, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei can access the offer by logging in on the iQIYI platform across devices with their local phone numbers.

Last October, iQIYI released 260 new titles at the 2021 iJOY Conference. Catering to the diverse needs of the audiences, the company has also built content studios and forged deep partnerships with film creators, artists and more from across the entertainment industry. As GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, pointed out at the 2021 iJOY Conference, iQIYI will continue to create quality content for its viewers by collaborating with top talents, seizing market opportunities, and establishing market differentiation.

Given iQIYI's strong commitment in content development and creation, the company continues to expand its content library.

