Following Appointment of Bill Bruno as CEO, D4t4 Solutions Hires Key Talent to Accelerate Celebrus Product Suite Adoption in the United States Reflecting Doubling of U.S. Revenue in Half-Year FY21 Results Versus the Prior FY, D4t4 Invests in Experienced Leaders to Drive Continued Growth

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, England and CARY, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4T4), a leading innovator in customer data and analytics, today announced its hiring of two U.S.-based vice presidents, Mark Krebs and Tiffany Staples, and Director of Fraud Management Jim Murphy to support the growth of its North American operations.

Following the recent appointment of CEO Bill Bruno in October of 2021, the executive roles will help the company drive adoption of its Celebrus Product Suite in the United States, a key growth market. D4t4 Solutions recently reported it has more than doubled its U.S. revenue during the first half of the 2021 fiscal year.

"As we expand the Celebrus brand to solve our customers' most pressing data and analytics challenges, it's essential that we continue to hire the right people," said D4t4 Solutions CEO Bill Bruno. "Mark, Tiffany and Jim bring a wealth of experience to their respective positions and are each uniquely qualified to further our journey to transform the way enterprises use their data to make more informed business decisions in real-time."

Mark Krebs joins D4t4 Solutions with more than 20 years in executive-level sales, business development, and operations roles – with experience building companies and taking products to market. In his new position as Vice President of North America, Mark will focus on managing and driving growth across the Americas by expanding and securing new business, supporting key partnerships, and managing key accounts, among other duties.

Tiffany Staples is a recognized marketing leader who most recently served as chief marketing officer of relocation management software company UrbanBound, where she successfully implemented a robust lead generation strategy while navigating the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. As D4t4 Solutions' Vice President of Marketing, Tiffany will oversee marketing operations and develop the company's global marketing strategy, including lead generation, branding, digital and traditional marketing, events, and public relations.

Jim Murphy is a certified fraud expert with a Master's Degree in Economic Crime Management and more than 20 years of anti-fraud work with organizations including Equifax, IBM and MetLife, where he's been instrumental in creating as well as vetting fraud technologies.

The recent additions of talent to D4t4 Solutions' U.S. team follows the global release of the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform (FDP) in June of 2021 to help businesses protect their customers against new account, account takeover, and payment fraud as well as scams. According to a recent report by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and Grant Thornton, 71% of anti-fraud professionals expect the level of fraud impacting their organizations to increase over the next year.

In addition, D4t4 Solutions has continued to innovate new features for its Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP) , including Profile Builder to enable efficient activation of customer data in downstream applications, as well as the world's only first-party real-time Identity Graph to store and link all cross-channel identifiers associated with individual customers and provide the Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) resiliency that other vendors are unable to deliver upon.

About D4t4 and Celebrus

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

