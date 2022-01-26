First Reliance Bancshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Total loans increased $21.7 million, or 15.4% annualized, to $586.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $564.7 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total loans increased $108.5 million, or 22.7%, from $478.0 million at December 31, 2020.
- Total investment securities available for sale increased $23.4 million, or 160.4% annualized, to $81.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total investment securities increased $49.2 million, or 150.1%, from $32.8 million at December 31, 2020.
- Total deposits decreased $6.7 million, or 3.4% annualized, to $780.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $787.5 million at September 30, 2021. For the full year 2021, total deposits increased $186.8 million, or 31.5%, from $594.0 million at December 31, 2020.
- Noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts increased $11.9 million during the quarter to $391.9 million and represent 50.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $6.6 million, which represents an increase of $0.4 million, or 5.7%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $0.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income for the full year was $24.7 million, which represents an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.
- Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreasing to 0.10% at December 31, 2021 from 0.15% at September 30, 2021.
- Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 0.23% from 0.24% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.44% for the same period in 2020.
- During the fourth quarter, the Company discontinued new loan originations in the indirect auto channel. The Company retained the existing indirect auto loan portfolio and expects to realize compensation cost savings beginning in the first quarter of 2022.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the year: "2021 was highlighted by strong organic growth in both loans and deposits as well as significant investments in both our commercial and mortgage production teams. Our core banking franchise continues to execute on our strategic plan, highlighted by a 22.7% growth in loans, a 31.5% growth in deposits, and a decrease in nonperforming assets to 0.10% of total assets. We're especially proud of our growth in checking balances, which now make up over 50% of total deposits. In our mortgage business, we saw a normalization of revenues as the year progressed and interest rates increased."
Mr. Saunders continued, "We remain focused on growth and improving operating leverage during the coming year. As the interest rate environment becomes more favorable, we expect our earning asset mix to normalize, especially as it relates to cash. The rise in the yield curve should provide opportunities to accelerate our deployment of cash into investment securities as well as achieve increased yields in new loan originations. Additionally, our strong deposit franchise should allow us to have low deposit betas in a rising rate environment."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 5,276
$ 10,616
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.12
0.16
0.17
0.21
0.17
0.65
1.32
Total revenue(1)
9,253
9,570
10,169
9,917
10,858
38,907
46,461
Net interest margin
3.10%
3.12%
3.40%
3.36%
3.27%
3.25%
3.69%
Return on average assets(2)
0.41%
0.60%
0.67%
0.93%
0.72%
0.64%
1.46%
Return on average equity(2)
5.28%
7.29%
7.83%
9.91%
8.08%
7.56%
16.91%
Efficiency ratio(3)
88.45%
83.83%
81.82%
77.35%
80.05%
82.75%
63.83%
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
Total loans receivable
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
477,968
Total deposits
780,833
787,501
711,505
661,217
594,000
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
50.19%
48.25%
48.92%
49.78%
48.51%
Loans to deposits
75.11%
71.71%
73.98%
74.16%
80.47%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.07%
15.80%
14.89%
16.00%
15.67%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.03%
14.64%
13.84%
14.87%
14.52%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.66%
10.24%
10.43%
11.13%
10.31%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.03%
14.64%
13.84%
14.87%
14.52%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.10%
0.15%
0.17%
0.17%
0.21%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.20%
1.23%
1.20%
1.26%
1.29%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
$ 6,663
$ 6,382
$ 6,391
$ 5,851
$ 6,156
$ 25,286
$ 26,777
Investment securities
359
294
311
238
231
1,203
1,071
Other interest income
79
58
38
60
75
234
273
Total interest income
7,101
6,734
6,740
6,149
6,462
26,723
28,121
Interest expense
Deposits
224
257
255
286
376
1,022
2,375
Other interest expense
256
213
265
262
388
996
1,495
Total interest expense
480
470
520
548
764
2,018
3,870
Net interest income
6,621
6,264
6,220
5,601
5,698
24,705
24,251
Provision for loan losses
95
100
108
-
350
303
2,908
Net interest income after provision for loan
6,526
6,164
6,112
5,601
5,348
24,402
21,343
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,407
2,151
2,582
3,390
5,014
9,531
19,524
Service fees on deposit accounts
356
315
272
279
315
1,221
1,310
Debit card and other service charges,
543
532
509
454
427
2,038
1,597
Income from bank owned life insurance
93
94
94
93
101
374
409
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
-
42
39
-
8
81
(212)
Gain on sale of loans
-
-
326
-
-
326
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
-
(287)
-
(287)
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets
69
-
-
-
(528)
69
(528)
Other income
164
172
127
100
110
562
397
Total noninterest income
2,632
3,306
3,949
4,316
5,160
14,202
22,210
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,965
5,268
5,518
4,992
5,359
20,742
18,229
Occupancy
666
616
584
597
641
2,463
2,500
Furniture and equipment
374
323
403
450
616
1,551
2,310
Electronic data processing
365
337
319
277
241
1,298
866
Professional fees
202
234
242
238
400
916
1,226
Marketing
150
113
88
69
155
419
410
Other
1,462
1,132
1,166
1,048
1,280
4,808
4,117
Total noninterest expense
8,184
8,023
8,320
7,671
8,692
32,197
29,658
Income before provision for income taxes
974
1,447
1,741
2,246
1,816
6,407
13,895
Income tax expense
42
159
393
538
427
1,131
3,279
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 5,276
$ 10,616
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,785
7,750
7,681
7,780
7,931
7,749
7,919
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,096
8,084
8,164
8,168
8,089
8,142
8,038
Basic income per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.17
$ 0.18
$ 0.22
$ 0.18
$ 0.68
$ 1.34
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.16
$ 0.17
$ 0.21
$ 0.17
$ 0.65
$ 1.32
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.6 million, a decrease of $2.5 million from $5.2 million for the same period in 2020. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.4 million on $103 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased period-over-period primarily because of a decrease in sale volume as well as reduced margin. Service charges on deposit accounts as well as debit card and other fees increased to a combined $0.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million from $0.7 million for the same period in 2020.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $8.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $8.7 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease was driven mainly by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $0.4 million, furniture and equipment expense of $0.2 million, and professional fees of $0.2 million. Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $90 thousand in severance expense. Other noninterest expense for the quarter increased approximately $0.2 million compared the same period in 2020. This increase was mainly driven by expense of $168 thousand for the purchase of South Carolina state income tax credits during the quarter. These credits lowered our state income tax expense by approximately $192 thousand.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 170,402
$ 72
0.17%
$ 134,396
$ 33
0.10%
Investment securities
71,327
359
2.00%
34,175
231
2.69%
Nonmarketable equity securities
837
7
3.44%
3,261
42
5.01%
Loans held for sale
29,269
253
3.43%
48,984
367
3.01%
Loans
575,351
6,410
4.42%
476,253
5,789
4.86%
Total interest-earning assets
847,186
7,101
3.33%
697,069
6,462
3.71%
Allowance for loan losses
(6,973)
(6,111)
Noninterest-earning assets
76,359
77,828
Total assets
$ 916,572
$ 768,786
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 143,784
$ 18
0.05%
$ 115,304
$ 13
0.04%
Savings & money market
267,404
86
0.13%
160,555
77
0.20%
Time deposits
129,717
120
0.37%
146,406
286
0.79%
Total interest-bearing deposits
540,905
224
0.16%
422,265
376
0.36%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
17,995
47
1.05%
67,242
164
0.96%
Subordinated debentures
25,654
209
3.23%
20,757
224
4.28%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
584,554
480
0.33%
510,264
764
0.60%
Noninterest bearing deposits
249,831
179,037
Other liabilities
11,549
10,720
Shareholders' equity
70,638
68,765
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 916,572
$ 768,786
Net interest income / interest rate spread
$ 6,621
3.00%
$ 5,698
3.11%
Net interest margin
3.10%
3.27%
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 139,380
$ 181
0.13%
$ 78,452
$ 126
0.16%
Investment securities
55,480
1,203
2.17%
39,237
1,071
2.73%
Nonmarketable equity securities
891
53
5.97%
3,422
147
4.29%
Loans held for sale
33,296
993
2.98%
46,546
1,485
3.19%
Loans
532,090
24,293
4.57%
489,218
25,292
5.17%
Total interest-earning assets
761,137
26,723
3.51%
656,875
28,121
4.28%
Allowance for loan losses
(6,602)
(4,707)
Noninterest-earning assets
74,896
76,419
Total assets
$ 829,431
$ 728,587
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 133,350
$ 62
0.05%
$ 105,621
$ 47
0.04%
Savings & money market
225,021
350
0.16%
138,210
379
0.27%
Time deposits
134,582
610
0.45%
151,918
1,949
1.28%
Total interest-bearing deposits
492,953
1,022
0.21%
395,749
2,375
0.60%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
17,748
188
1.06%
71,870
681
0.95%
Subordinated debentures
21,351
808
3.79%
18,382
814
4.43%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
532,052
2,018
0.38%
486,001
3,870
0.80%
Noninterest bearing deposits
216,697
168,859
Other liabilities
10,910
10,941
Shareholders' equity
69,772
62,786
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 829,431
$ 728,587
Net interest income / interest rate spread
$ 24,705
3.13%
$ 24,251
3.48%
Net interest margin
3.25%
3.69%
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $6.6 million compared to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased from 0.60% to 0.33%. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset by decreases in asset yield. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.71% for the same period in 2020. This decrease was driven by both a change in balance sheet mix and an overall decrease in interest rates stemming from decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2020.
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $24.7 million compared to $24.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Included within net interest income for these periods was $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of PPP interest and accelerated fee income. The Company sold the PPP portfolios in full during the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020. If interest and fee income on PPP loans are removed from both twelve-month periods, net interest income increased by $1.0 million, or 4.4%, period-over-period. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,299
$ 4,930
$ 5,486
$ 5,547
$ 5,521
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
144,825
184,739
144,937
115,577
93,167
Total cash and cash equivalents
150,124
189,669
150,423
121,124
98,688
Time deposits in other banks
257
257
256
256
256
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
81,917
58,470
56,881
54,413
32,759
Other investments
837
837
837
837
1,076
Total investment securities
82,754
59,307
57,718
55,250
33,835
Mortgage loans held for sale
23,844
33,667
33,097
48,912
35,642
Loans receivable:
Loans
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
477,968
Less allowance for loan losses
(7,040)
(6,934)
(6,323)
(6,168)
(6,173)
Loans receivable, net
579,406
557,804
520,039
484,158
471,795
Property and equipment, net
22,805
22,364
21,818
18,465
18,491
Mortgage servicing rights
14,057
13,785
13,603
13,353
12,021
Bank owned life insurance
18,476
18,383
18,289
18,195
18,102
Deferred income taxes
4,128
2,798
2,820
3,234
3,452
Other assets
14,946
13,023
14,178
14,788
17,886
Total assets
910,797
911,057
832,241
777,735
710,168
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
11,372
6,353
8,946
6,955
5,523
Subordinated debentures
15,349
15,498
10,496
10,487
10,459
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
12,131
10,983
11,393
10,548
11,147
Total liabilities
839,995
840,645
762,650
709,517
641,439
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
88
88
82
Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value;
-
-
-
-
4
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,323)
(4,281)
(3,858)
(3,744)
(1,680)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,668)
(2,737)
(2,928)
(2,868)
(1,487)
Additional paid-in capital
53,856
53,765
53,776
53,617
51,972
Retained earnings
23,985
23,053
21,765
20,417
18,709
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(137)
523
747
707
1,128
Total shareholders' equity
70,802
70,412
69,591
68,218
68,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(shares in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Voting common shares outstanding
8,793
8,784
8,788
8,784
8,154
Non-voting common shares outstanding
-
-
-
-
410
Treasury shares outstanding
(535)
(530)
(489)
(481)
(234)
Total common shares outstanding
8,258
8,254
8,299
8,303
8,330
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 8.46
$ 8.41
$ 8.27
$ 8.09
$ 8.12
Stock price:
High
$ 10.74
$ 10.50
$ 10.05
$ 10.00
$ 7.80
Low
$ 9.95
$ 9.80
$ 9.65
$ 7.46
$ 5.55
Period end
$ 10.20
$ 10.30
$ 9.90
$ 9.90
$ 7.75
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 152
$ 526
$ 535
$ 385
$ 394
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
Real estate
341
346
383
344
461
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
84
121
129
164
242
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
205
220
235
252
270
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 782
$ 1,213
$ 1,282
$ 1,145
$ 1,367
Other real estate owned
135
150
150
150
164
Total nonperforming assets
$ 917
$ 1,363
$ 1,432
$ 1,295
$ 1,531
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.10%
0.15%
0.17%
0.17%
0.21%
Total loans receivable
0.16%
0.24%
0.27%
0.26%
0.32%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 1,405
$ 1,444
$ 1,478
$ 1,544
$ 1,584
Three Months Ended
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,934
$ 6,323
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
$ 5,721
Loans charged-off
5
72
59
55
43
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
16
583
106
50
145
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(11)
(511)
(47)
5
(102)
Provision for loan losses
95
100
108
-
350
Balance, end of period
$ 7,040
$ 6,934
$ 6,323
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable
1.20%
1.23%
1.20%
1.26%
1.29%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
900.26%
571.64%
493.21%
538.69%
451.57%
Our asset quality remained strong through December 31, 2021, with nonperforming assets decreasing to $0.9 million from $1.4 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.10% at December 31, 2021 from 0.15% at September 30, 2021. Other real estate owned remains nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.20% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.23% at September 30, 2021. The Company had net recoveries of $11 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to net recoveries of $102 thousand for the same period in 2020.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Commercial real estate
$ 333,060
$ 318,849
$ 290,198
$ 253,300
$ 259,486
Consumer real estate
120,079
107,651
97,969
91,504
92,602
Commercial and industrial
60,687
61,778
63,545
60,432
58,445
PPP
-
-
-
16,784
-
Consumer and other
72,620
76,460
74,650
68,306
67,435
Total loans, net of deferred fees
586,446
564,738
526,362
490,326
477,968
Less allowance for loan losses
7,040
6,934
6,323
6,168
6,173
Total loans, net
$ 579,406
$ 557,804
$ 520,039
$ 484,158
$ 471,795
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Noninterest-bearing
$ 238,019
$ 246,534
$ 215,814
$ 197,831
$ 167,274
Interest-bearing:
NOW accounts
153,889
133,474
132,269
131,304
120,891
Money market accounts
204,432
216,243
169,707
137,913
119,716
Savings
58,566
59,941
57,880
52,085
46,688
Time, less than $250,000
99,059
103,126
106,219
109,295
105,327
Time, $250,000 and over
26,868
28,183
29,616
32,789
34,104
Total deposits
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
