EDDIE BAUER LAUNCHES SKI INDUSTRY'S FIRST OUTERWEAR KIT DESIGNED FOR SIT SKI ATHLETES

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its mission to offer gear and apparel to all people seeking outdoor adventure, Eddie Bauer is excited to introduce the BC Flyline Kit. The first outerwear kit of its kind to be available to consumers, the BC Flyline Kit is specifically designed to meet the needs of adaptive skiers who use a mono or bi-ski to participate in alpine skiing. Alpine sit skiers require a molded plastic bucket mounted to one or two skis with handheld outriggers for stability, allowing people with disabilities to ski. Eddie Bauer worked closely with Trevor Kennison, one of today's most influential alpine sit ski athletes, to design and test the jacket and bibs at every stage of the development process. The BC Flyline Kit is available at eddiebauer.com.

Trevor Kennison in the Eddie Bauer BC Flyline Kit he helped design to meet the needs of adaptive skiers who use a mono or bi-ski to participate in alpine skiing. (PRNewswire)

"Designing technical gear and apparel for all adventure seekers is a pledge we take seriously and is what drove us to fill the hole in the market facing sit skiers. Lack of access to adequate gear should never prevent someone from getting outside," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer CEO. "We were lucky to have Trevor as a partner throughout the development process. His expertise and feedback were invaluable to the design team."

The BC Flyline Kit is a waterproof, insulated ski jacket and bib designed to meet the unique needs of sit skiers. It uses the highest quality materials and construction techniques. Features like extra insulation in the legs, articulated knees, full-range sleeves, and a high back on the bibs were incorporated based on the feedback and direction provided by Trevor.

"After years of skiing in traditional jackets and bibs, it became apparent that ski outerwear was not built for someone to use them in a sit ski like I was," said Trevor. "Working with the design team at Eddie Bauer allowed me to make sure this kit had all the features I had ever wanted. There were numerous rounds of testing and fine-tuning. I would take the kit into the field for a couple of days, then provide photos and notes on small adjustments for the designers to make until it was the perfect kit for a sit skier."

Eddie Bauer has launched the #BeLikeTrevor campaign in partnership with the High Fives Foundation, a non-profit which works with athletes with physical disabilities resulting from life-altering accidents or cognitive disability. Consumers who qualify can enter to win an entire ski setup from Trevor. The campaign runs from January 26 to February 5. Trevor will announce the winner on February 10 on @hi5sfoundation's Instagram LIVE. Learn more about the contest at highfivesfoundation.org/beliketrevor-2022. Eddie Bauer will also provide twenty kits to the High Fives Foundation to distribute to various staff and athletes.

In addition to being available at eddiebauer.com, the BC Flyline Kit will be promoted across Eddie Bauer's social channels and with special video footage playing in-stores.

The BC Flyline Kit was named a finalist for Outdoor Retailer's Innovation Award and will be on display at the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver, Colo. from January 26-28, 2022.

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and other international markets.

