Azimuth GRC Names Ned Carroll Chief Technology Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC , a compliance automation pioneer, today announced that Ned Carroll has joined the company as its chief technology officer (CTO). In his role, Carroll oversees Azimuth GRC's technical strategy and innovation roadmap, along with its data, security, network and a team of engineers.

"We are accelerating growth on the heels of recent investment raises by building an impressive breadth and depth of talent across all facets of our growing organization," said Rohin Tagra , Azimuth GRC's founder and CEO. "At its core, Azimuth GRC is a data, content and software platform, which is why I am excited to welcome Ned, a data-centric CTO with unparalleled expertise in banking and a passion for transforming business processes. We will look to Ned to help promote a data-driven, decision-making mindset."

Carroll was most recently the chief data officer at TIAA, an asset management and retirement services firm. Prior to his tenure at TIAA, he held several technology and operations senior leadership roles at Bank of America and started his career at Accenture.

"The Azimuth GRC platform is modernizing and scaling how regulated industries manage compliance to ensure a fair and equitable experience for all customers," said Carroll. "I'm excited to work with Rohin and the team to apply modern data technology and techniques to this market."

"On behalf of everyone at Azimuth GRC, I want to thank Stephen Garrett for leading the technology function these many months. We are fortunate to have his insights on the team," added Tagra.

This announcement follows several significant company milestones, including a strategic investment from Truist Ventures in January 2022 and a series A funding round in November 2021. These funds and the strategic hiring of Ned Carroll will help fuel growth for the company.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC is an automated compliance technology platform that helps companies in regulated industries comply with federal and state laws, rules, and regulations. Revolutionizing the world of regulatory compliance, Azimuth GRC is the first and only company to codify every federal and state law on one platform, forever changing the culture of compliance by automating manual compliance work once performed on paper spreadsheets. Azimuth GRC's portfolio of products includes OMNIA, which categorizes each law and converts it into plain business language for clear and concise operational requirements. Through LINEAGE, organizations map all laws and regulations directly to individual departments and controls. VALIDATOR is the only solution to provide full-population, automated-compliance testing of an entire portfolio. Visit AzimuthGRC.com to learn more.

