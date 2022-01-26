Altus Power, Inc., A Market-Leading Clean Electrification Company, Announces Appointment of Dan Alcombright as Chief Platform Officer and the Creation of Executive Operations Committee

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Power, Inc. ("Altus Power" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPS) today announced the hiring of Dan Alcombright to the newly created position of Chief Platform Officer. Alcombright began work in this position on January 3rd, 2022.

Alcombright, who most recently worked for Duke Energy prior to joining Altus Power, will join the Company's leadership team and oversee its strategy to scale operations across the platform, build sustainable value through its alliances with portfolio partners CBRE, Blackstone and others, and accelerate growth. Specifically, Alcombright will engage with current and potential partners to scale Altus Power's capacity and footprint in the areas of due diligence, development, design, engineering, construction and operation of clean electrification components, including solar generation, energy storage and electrical vehicle charging. With over 15 years of experience in renewable commercial and industrial distributed generation, Alcombright is a proven leader who will be an integral member of the Altus Power management team.

"One of the key strengths of Altus Power has been our ability to create and maintain a variable cost-structure network of strategic construction partners around the country who build to our specifications and, most often, under our direct supervision," said Tony Savino, Chief Construction Officer of Altus Power. "Bringing Dan onboard puts us in a position to accelerate the growth of our partner network and, in particular, focus on bringing the unparalleled strength and presence of CBRE's design, engineering, construction and servicing activities to bear on Altus Power's reach and capacity. We are very excited to welcome Dan as our new Chief Platform Officer and look forward to working with him to drive Altus Power's success."

"I have spent the last 15 years working to 'crack the code' on commercial and industrial distributed generation project development. The relationships with CBRE and Blackstone place Altus Power in a first mover position to drive successful growth of its platform and create a positive network effect for the C&I and community solar segments of the solar power market," said Mr. Alcombright. "This advantage should drive the efficiencies in development, design, construction and servicing required to optimize our business growth. I am excited to be part of the Altus Power team."

Prior to joining Altus Power, Alcombright began his career as a manufacturing automation software engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility over 25 years, designing and building manufacturing equipment and software solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device customers. In 2009 Alcombright joined the renewable energy industry as President and CEO of SOLON Corporation where he led major shifts in strategy to establish SOLON's commercial and utility scale solar project development business. Most recently, Mr. Alcombright worked at Duke Energy's subsidiary REC Solar where he began as Senior Vice President, first overseeing the development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, and subsequently led the U.S. development, direct origination, and marketing teams. Thereafter, Alcombright was promoted to Managing Director of Growth Implementation, responsible for structured finance, project development and acquisition, and technology enablement and development.

Alcombright will also serve as a member of the newly created Executive Operations Committee together with Julia Sears, Chief Digital Officer, and Sophia Lee, Chief Legal Officer. The Executive Operations Committee has been tasked with overseeing and guiding the execution of a digital operations platform that will increase the velocity of information sharing and flow of data between customer origination, asset development and construction and asset operations. The Executive Operations Committee will also be responsible for maintaining and developing operational policies and procedures, planning, maintenance, enterprise risk management and information security.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation's premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

