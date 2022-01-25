Venture Investors Health Fund Announces Jenni Le Has Joined the Firm as an Associate

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Investors Health Fund, a leading Midwestern venture capital fund, has announced Jenni Le as their newest Associate. Jenni will assist the firm in expanding its market coverage of university ecosystems and supporting its investments in breakthrough early-stage Midwestern companies. See her bio at https://ventureinvestors.com/people/jenni-le/

"Jenni is an excellent addition to our team, and we look forward to working with her," said Scott Button, Managing Director, Venture Investors. "Her experience working with early-stage University start-ups aligns well with our mission to catalyze Midwestern innovations that profoundly impact human health. Jenni's skillset is a great fit for Venture Investors as we continue to grow our team."

Jenni previously served as the Managing Director for gener8tor Madison, a nationally ranked startup accelerator. She was also the Director for gBETA Madison, a pre-seed accelerator that focused on growing startups with ties to Madison, Wisconsin. During her time at gener8tor, she mentored and advised forty companies, mostly based in Wisconsin, helping them grow and raise capital. Jenni is also a former fellow for Bascom Ventures.

"I am very delighted to join Venture Investors," Le said. "This is an amazing opportunity to continue to be a part of the Midwest startup ecosystem while working alongside an incredibly respected and experienced team."

About Venture Investors

Venture Investors is a venture capital firm focused on funding early-stage breakthrough healthcare innovations emerging from the vibrant university ecosystems in the Midwest that have the potential to become the global standard of care. Venture Investors currently manages over $275M in capital and has invested in more than 80 companies. The firm invests in seed and early-stage companies in Medical Devices and Diagnostics, Biopharma, Therapeutics and Vaccines, with Digital Health integrated across all of these areas. With over 100 years of combined investing experience, entrepreneurs gain access to our deep network of advisors and partners to assist in scaling their businesses.

Venture Investors has offices in Madison and Milwaukee, WI and Ann Arbor, MI.

For more information, please visit VentureInvestors.com

