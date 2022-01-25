Vance Street Takes Critical Asset Monitoring to the Cloud

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Insights, a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital LLC, today announced its official launch with the release of the industry's first cloud-based platform that offers unified monitoring technologies and data delivery solutions from underground to above for proactive risk-informed decision-making for critical assets.

Terra Insights is powered by the trusted and globally experienced brands RST Instruments, Measurand, 3vGeomatics, and Syscom Instruments. By combining the unique strengths of each brand, Terra Insights has built a comprehensive platform of geotechnical, structural, and geospatial monitoring technology, along with purpose-built data delivery solutions for use in leading projects around the world where critical monitoring and integrity is paramount.

"We are thrilled to officially unveil Terra Insights, a new platform that brings together the best brands in the industry, along with their flagship products. By joining forces, our four brands have created the first, one-stop in-ground, at-ground, in-space monitoring technology and data delivery platform for simple yet powerful site-based visibility of assets," said Terra Insights CEO Mark Price. "Our platform will allow clients to effectively monitor their projects with speed and confidence, optimize resources, and ensure compliance with increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations—all from one trusted vendor."

Terra Insights monitors areas of interest at scale, from high-capacity mine sites to entire networks, such as railways, highways, and pipelines with geospatial, ground based, and structural-based instrumentation. The platform also measures movement in airports, bridges, hydroelectric and tailings dams, mines, and tunnels. Measurement information flows from a range of monitoring sensors into Terra Insight's trusted data systems to help reduce project costs, increase production output, save time, and increase safety.

With a combined 100 years of experience and 20 global patents, RST Instruments, Measurand, 3vGeomatics, and Syscom Instruments bring award-winning expertise to clients around the world. The four industry leaders already serve over 1000 clients and possess proven track records on major projects including the UK Rail Network, Canadian oil sands, Żelazny Most tailings storage facility in Poland, the Antamina mine in Peru, and California's Oroville Dam spillway reconstruction.

"Our monitoring technologies are designed and supported by engineers and industry experts who provide both off-the-shelf and custom-engineered solutions to site-specific problems. We are confident our scalable platform will deliver the unified strategies clients need for a seamless experience at every stage, from planning to implementation with an unprecedented level of data-backed insight that cannot be found anywhere else," said Price.

Terra Insights and their four industry-leading brands design and manufacture highly engineered instrumentation, monitoring, and data delivery solutions for a wide range of geotechnical, structural and geospatial applications where critical asset monitoring and integrity is paramount. End use applications include critical structures such as bridges, hydroelectric dams, mines, railroads, airports, tailings dams, tunnels, and highways.

Terra Insights brings clients deep expertise with over 100 degreed engineers and geoscientists, 20 global patents, 25 global offices, and a network of over 30 global partners and professionals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. They are part of Vance Street Capital's portfolio of highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. Vance Street formed the Terra Insights platform with investments in RST Instruments in August 2017, Measurand in February 2019, 3vGeomatics in July 2021 and Syscom Instruments in October 2021. For more information please visit: www.terrainsights.com.

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

