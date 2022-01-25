MARRIOTT BONVOY® MAKES EACH NIGHT COUNT TWICE FOR MEMBERS WITH NEW GLOBAL PROMOTION New Promotion Offers Bonus Earning Opportunities and Fast-Track to Elite Status

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, is kicking off the year with a rewarding promotion, offering members bonus points and Elite Night Credits on each paid night of their stay, with a fast-track to Elite status and more points for free nights, experiences and more.

Registration starts today for the global promotion, which gives members 1,000 bonus points and an additional Elite Night Credit for each paid night of the member's stay – effectively making each night count twice during the promotion earning period of February 8 to May 4, 2022. This means a new member could achieve Silver Elite status with just a five-night stay – unlocking elevated Silver Elite benefits such as priority late check-out and 10% bonus points on eligible future hotel stays – all while earning substantial bonus points towards their next free night, Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience, or even to put towards trip add-ons like flights or car rental.

There is no limit to the number of bonus points or bonus Elite Night Credits that members can earn during the promotion, meaning members can earn one bonus Elite Night Credit and 1,000 bonus points for each night of the promotion earning period. As long as they are registered, members can begin earning bonuses from the very first eligible night that falls within the earning period, and on each eligible night thereafter.

The offer is global, providing more opportunities to experience the world through Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary hotel brands – whether that's close to home or in the most inspiring destinations around the globe. From distinctive luxury to smart conveniences, members can find their ideal stay through the thousands of hotels and resorts participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

Here are some important details:

The promotion earning period runs from February 8, 2022 to May 4, 2022 .

April 20, 2022 . Stays completed prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points or bonus Elite Night Credits with this promotion. Members must register here before

With this promotion, members can earn unlimited bonus points and bonus Elite Night Credits during the 85-day earning period, up to 85,000 bonus points and 85 bonus Elite Night Credits.

Members must book stays directly with Marriott on Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. Rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion.

The following brands are not participating in the promotion: Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club® owner-occupied weeks. Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, BVLGARI, and other hotels that do not currently participate in Marriott Bonvoy® are also excluded from the promotion.

To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here.

In addition to the global promotion, members enjoy other benefits like exclusive member rates when they book directly with Marriott, contactless check-in with the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app and free wifi for every stay. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free and to learn more about all the benefits, visit Marriott.com

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

