Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Named Wash100 Award Winner by Executive Mosaic

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that Executive Mosaic has selected Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO, as a 2022 Wash100 award winner, honoring him as one of the most impactful and influential leaders in the government contracting industry. This is the sixth consecutive year McIntyre has been recognized with this honor.

The prestigious Wash100 Award distinguishes executives that have demonstrated excellence in their leadership, innovation, reliability, achievements and vision. The accolade recognizes the potential that each awardee possesses heading into the new year to drive innovation as ongoing initiatives in policy, emerging technology and other crucial areas continue to heavily influence the federal landscape.

McIntyre is celebrated for his stewardship and vision to advance the company – a leader in next generation consulting – growing Guidehouse's revenue and consulting services through securing major contract awards, closing valuable acquisitions and forging new partnerships.

"I'm honored to be named a Wash100 award recipient among a group of so many distinguished leaders," said McIntyre. "As our business continues to grow, I am grateful for the exceptional team we've built. Guidehouse is home to great talent, and our people bring distinctive skills, a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and dedication to their roles in furthering our clients' missions that are instrumental in shaping a new future together."

"The intensive search for the exemplary executives is uniquely focused on a forward-looking assessment of performance leaders who will impact the market in the year ahead," said Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic as well as the creator of the Wash100 Award.

"We stand proudly upon our previous years of executive leadership assessment and invite the GovCon community to visit Wash100.com to see our successful predictions of the nation's key GovCon and government executives."

With 12,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy that has the insights and expertise across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.

