CRAMER-KRASSELT NAMES ANTE LISNIC ASSOCIATE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), the nation's second-largest independent marketing and communications agency, today announced the appointment of Ante Lisnic to the new role of executive vice president, associate chief financial officer. Lisnic will work closely with the agency's current Chief Financial Officer, Wanda McDonald.

Lisnic has more than two decades of experience in technical and operational financial management. He has held senior positions at several agencies where he was an integral partner in strategic planning and product and revenue diversification, as well as financial analysis and modeling.

"Ante is a perfect fit for C-K," said Karen Seamen, president and COO. "We think his wide-ranging financial expertise and his ability to communicate strategic priorities will bring tremendous value to the agency and our clients."

Most recently, Lisnic was chief financial officer for Performics, a division of Publicis that specializes in performance marketing, and previously led regional financial operations for the architecture and design firm, Gensler. Lisnic has deep agency experience having held roles at both Ketchum and Accenture.

"Cramer-Krasselt holds a unique position in the industry at this time," noted Lisnic. "Its long independent history combined with the depth of its ever-evolving offerings across advertising, media, PR, social and analytics makes it poised for more growth and I am excited to join the team."

Lisnic will work with McDonald and eventually take over CFO duties from her full time. She will take on an advisory roll while retaining her place on the Cramer-Krasselt board. McDonald has been with C-K since 1996, rising to the position of CFO in 2007.

"Ante quickly stood out to us as he understands the needs and growth necessary for agencies in today's world," said McDonald. "With extensive experience growing revenue, working with clients and leading teams for operational excellence, I look forward to having him on our team and playing an important role in C-K's future."

