Biohaven's Nurtec® ODT Extends Partnership with Rick Ware Racing for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR Series - Cody Ware, who lives with migraine, re-signs as driver of Nurtec ODT No. 51 car for the NASCAR Cup Series; two-time INDY 500 Champion, Takuma Sato joins <span class="legendSpanClass">the Nurtec ODT No. 51 car</span> NTT INDYCAR Series <span class="legendSpanClass">team</span>

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announced today that Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) extends its sponsorship for the second year as the primary partner for the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry during the entire 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season and the NTT INDYCAR series, after a successful first season. Nurtec ODT is the first and only FDA-approved medication that's proven to both treat and prevent migraine attacks.

Cody Ware to drive Nurtec ODT No. 51 car during NASCAR Cup Series. (PRNewswire)

Rick Ware, team owner, commented, "We had a great season with Biohaven, Nurtec ODT and Cody this past year. The company and brand values align perfectly with Rick Ware Racing, and we could not be more excited to have them as a primary partner in 2022. Heading into this season, we are looking forward to elevating our on-track performance and continuing to support our racing fans, including people with migraine and the military community through our Military Salutes Program."

Cody, a Greensboro, North Carolina native, has competed within all forms of motorsports throughout his career including NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Asian Le Mans Series and Motorcycles. In 2021, Cody made his NTT INDYCAR Series debut at Road America, as well as competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing.

"I am thrilled to be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 Nurtec ODT car, which holds personal meaning for me as a person with migraine," said Cody Ware. "With the new cars this year and the Ford alliance, I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the Rick Ware Racing team. Nurtec ODT has been a great partner this past year, helping to raise awareness of migraine among NASCAR fans, and 2022 looks to be another promising year of racing!"

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).

Takuma Sato , two-time INDY 500 Champion, joined the No. 51 team in December to compete full-time in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series.

Vlad Coric, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We continue to pursue innovative partnerships, like this one with Rick Ware Racing, to help us reach more people about the debilitating burden of migraine disease and the importance of effective treatment. Our goal this year is to further increase the conversation about migraine and the benefits of Nurtec ODT, which can both treat and prevent migraine attacks. We look forward to the 2022 season with the Rick Ware Racing team and Cody and Takuma as our drivers."

Throughout 2021, Rick Ware Racing and Nurtec ODT participated in thirty-five (35) military base visits across the United States , including a trip to Hawaii in December for the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor . During these visits, the team interacted with service members through mock pit stops, driver Q&As and photos. Over the course of the year, the Military Salutes program allowed for over 1,200 service members to be honored in May, and over $150,000 in funds donated to service members and first responders charities in partnership with Nine Line Apparel. Heading into 2022, the team plans on continuing the efforts to give back to those who continue to serve.

Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven Supports Military Salutes Program

As part of the NASCAR season, Rick Ware Racing and Biohaven plan to extend its participation in the established Military Salutes Program and visit military bases across the country in a show of support and thanks to our troops. Active-duty service members and veterans experience high levels of stress due to the challenges of their service, which can trigger migraine attacks. In addition, more than 430,000 veterans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, which can result in migraine due to the changes in the brain.

Coric added, "Veterans like Greg Peterman, a retired Green Beret who served seven combat tours, know firsthand the disabling impact of migraine from traumatic brain injury. We can help honor their service to our country and elevate their voice in raising awareness of migraine."

For additional information on Nurtec ODT, visit www.nurtec.com . Follow Rick Ware Racing, by visiting www.wareracing.com , and be sure to follow along on social media ( Facebook , Twitter and/or Instagram ).

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's Neuroinnovation™ portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com .

About NURTEC ODT

NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily to treat or every other day to help prevent migraine attacks. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com. The most common adverse reaction was nausea and abdominal pain/indigestion. Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

Indication

NURTEC ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It is not known if NURTEC ODT is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

Do not take NURTEC ODT if you are allergic to NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) or any of its ingredients.

Before you take NURTEC ODT, tell your healthcare provider (HCP) about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver problems,

have kidney problems,

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

NURTEC ODT may cause serious side effects including allergic reactions, including trouble breathing and rash. This can happen days after you take NURTEC ODT. Call your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have swelling of the face, mouth, tongue, or throat or trouble breathing. This occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

The most common side effects of NURTEC ODT were nausea (2.7%) and stomach pain/indigestion (2.4%). These are not the only possible side effects of NURTEC ODT. Tell your HCP if you have any side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4Nurtec.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's business and product candidate plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2021. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

Neuroinnovation is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Takuma Sato to drive Nurtec ODT No. 51 car during NTT INDYCAR Series. (PRNewswire)

