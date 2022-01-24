In celebration of National Plan Vacation Day, the DMO is partnering with Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve and JetBlue to give travelers the opportunity to win and redeem a trip to the Island this year

DISCOVER PUERTO RICO IS GIVING TRAVELERS THE CHANCE TO BASK IN THE PUERTO RICAN SUNSHINE

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the U.S. Travel Association's National Plan for Vacation Day (Jan. 25), Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is giving travelers a chance to leave the winter blues behind and experience Puerto Rico's sunshine first-hand with a trip giveaway. Starting tomorrow through February 8, consumers can enter the 'Sunshine to Spare' sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for two including roundtrip flights to the Island provided by JetBlue and a 3-night stay at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.

In celebration of National Plan Vacation Day, Discover Puerto Rico, in partnership with JetBlue and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, is giving away a trip to enjoy the Puerto Rican sunshine and escape from the wintertime blues. To enter see the Discover Puerto Rico website from January 25 to February 8 and complete the form. (PRNewswire)

As many people look to take advantage of their vacation days and get away from the cold gloomy weather, Discover Puerto Rico wants to remind travelers that the Island has plenty of sunshine to offer. Known as an ideal fly and drive destination, Puerto Rico is just a quick plane ride away from most major cities with no passport, currency exchange, or a new phone plan required for U.S. citizens.

"Take National Plan Vacation Day as a friendly reminder to not leave vacation days on the table this year. When you're ready to take your next vacation, keep in mind that Puerto Rico is the perfect destination to trade-in the cold winter months and lack of sunlight for a warm getaway with plenty of vibrant sunshine," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "We encourage travelers to get outside and explore the Island's unique offerings under the Puerto Rican sun, whether that's a day at the beach, walking through the streets of historic Old San Juan, or hiking in El Yunque, the only rainforest in the U.S. Forest Service."

The sweepstakes announcement comes on the heels of the Island's new promotion "Sunshine to Spare," a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute to create a first-of-its-kind color inspired by the hue of Puerto Rican sunlight. The resulting color, "Puerto Rico Sunshine," created by Pantone, was developed based on the findings of Puerto Rican physicist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico Hector J. Jimenez, Ph.D., who calculated the color of sunbeams using various existing models of the solar radiation and the atmosphere at different moments throughout the day in several locations throughout the Island.

The color celebrates the spirited, open-hearted, and passionate character of the Island through its exuberant and exotic vibrant red-orange hue, infused with energizing warmth and a gregarious presence, which radiates excitement, to convey a message of enthusiasm and spontaneous adventure. Puerto Rico's prime location in the Caribbean means that travelers can take advantage of the Island's warm weather and sunshine no matter the time of year. For those not able to make it just yet, they'll be able to purchase the limited edition Puerto Rico Sunshine paint from ECOS Paints, an eco-friendly water-based paint that uses sustainable ingredients.

For more information about the destination, as well as different ways in which travelers can experience Puerto Rico sunshine, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com and follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting Puerto Rico. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 U.S./D.C., age 21+. For full details and sweepstakes rules visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/share-sunshine; terms & conditions apply.

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

