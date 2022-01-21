SWEP Introduces Hypertwain Technology for the AC & Heat Pump Markets

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of the FTW250AS brazed plate heat exchanger (BPHE), the first BPHE based on the Company's novel Hypertwain® technology. The FTW250AS BPHE primarily targets reversible chillers and heat pumps.

Unlike a standard BPHE, Hypertwain features an integrated suction gas heat exchanger ("iSGHX") that improves the evaporator performance. This feature helps OEMs design and bring products to market with unrivaled seasonal efficiency in both heating and cooling mode, as well as reducing the refrigerant charge and footprint. The integrated iSGHX also enables control stability compared with an external SGHX. In addition, Hypertwain also improves freeze resistance and reduces water pressure drop.

Hypertwain integrates several functions critical for evaporator and condenser duties in chiller and heat pump applications. The FTW250AS covers a capacity span up to around 70 USRt while the Hypertwain platform is being extended with additional BPHEs aiming for capacities up to 200 USRt with both single and dual circuits. Focus refrigerants are all high-pressure refrigerants, such as R32, R410A, R454B, R452B, as well as being verified for R290 (Propane).

For more information about SWEP and our wide range of BPHEs for a variety of applications, please visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

