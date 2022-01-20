SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation ofDenmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC - DMKBA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark" or the "Company") (OTC - DMKBA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company's agreement to be acquired by Bank First Corporation ("Bank First") (Nasdaq: BFC). Under the terms of the agreement, Denmark's shareholders will have the option to receive either $38.10 in cash or 0.5276 shares of Bank First common stock for each share of Denmark common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Denmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Bank First is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Denmark stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/denmark-bancshares-inc-otc-dmkba/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

