Dominion Energy Virginia Prepares for Weekend Winter Storm, Urges Customers to Prepare as Well - Sunday's storm could bring high winds, freezing rain, snow and ice leading to power outages

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia crews are prepared for the second storm of the year, which is expected to bring winter weather across the company's service area beginning Sunday. The storm could bring snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain and high winds to parts of Virginia, which has the potential to cause power outages.

Dominion Energy's full contingent of crews and contractors is being assisted by utilities as far away as Louisiana and Oklahoma to ensure a safe and timely response. The Company has also pre-staged construction and patrol resources in areas expected to be most impacted. Storerooms and warehouses across the system have been replenished from last week's storm, including those in the hardest hit areas in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and Central Virginia.

"Our crews are ready to rise to any challenge this storm will bring. Customers should prepare, as well, so they can remain safe until our work is done," said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy.

Here's how customers can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

Ensure generators are properly connected. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

Create an emergency kit. The National Weather Service recommends creating a basic disaster kit before a storm hits. Store your items in airtight plastic bags and put the entire kit in something that's easy to carry, like a plastic bin or a duffel bag. Learn more about what to include in a basic kit and how customers can prepare.

To ensure the fastest response, Dominion Energy asks customers to report their power outages. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app or online at DominionEnergy.com. Customers may also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage.

