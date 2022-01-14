VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended January 1, 2022, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 888-330-2022 International: 646-960-0690 Conference ID: 3072689

Replay of the call: Dial-In: 800-770-2030 Toll-Free: 647-362-9199 Conference ID: 3072689 Start date: February 3, 2022 4:30pm PT End date: February 10, 2022 8:59pm PT

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

