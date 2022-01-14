HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ELECTRICITY SOLD INCREASES BY 13.23% FOR THE YEAR OF 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sales for the whole year of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.050 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.95% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.165 billion kWh, representing an increase of 13.23% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB431.88 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.41% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 61.63%, representing an increase of 3.3 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.

The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

1. In 2021, the sustained heavy demand for electricity nation-wide prompted significant increase in power generation. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Gansu and Hubei saw a relatively large growth in power generation;

2. The output of hydropower plants was less than expected, while thermal power units with a greater percentage of installed capacity of the Company sustained a rapid growth in power generation. In addition, during the peak seasons in winter, the thermal power load of the Company maintained at a high level, which further promoted the growth of power generation; and

3. The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.

The electricity sold (in 100 million kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:

Coal-fired

938.73

0.93%

3,785.28

10.81%

Combined Cycle

64.93

3.68%

268.67

26.24%

Wind-power

55.01

41.99%

198.67

46.78%

PV

8.63

44.72%

34.08

46.90%

Heilongjiang Province

28.00

-20.75%

128.46

-2.96%

Coal-fired

23.01

-26.82%

113.89

-5.00%

Wind-power

4.68

30.87%

13.27

18.83%

PV

0.32

0.26%

1.30

-2.15%

Jilin Province

22.58

-9.03%

88.05

-15.21%

Coal-fired

17.76

-12.41%

70.13

-21.03%

Wind-power

3.20

-5.03%

11.45

5.66%

Hydro-power

0.16

-17.21%

0.70

-6.60%

PV

0.59

11.08%

2.46

72.08%

Biomass power

0.87

92.53%

3.31

63.89%

Liaoning Province

36.44

-25.24%

183.70

5.24%

Coal-fired

34.86

-85.10%

177.77

5.30%

Wind-power

1.16

21.54%

4.15

11.38%

Hydro-power

0.08

235.49%

0.29

-28.41%

PV

0.34

-9.80%

1.48

-6.80%

Inner Mongolia

1.98

221.45%

5.53

165.66%

Wind-power

1.98

221.45%

5.53

165.66%

Hebei Province

25.84

-20.42%

106.08

-6.64%

Coal-fired

23.22

-25.20%

99.76

-8.16%

Wind-power

1.89

43.28%

5.11

14.58%

PV

0.74

520.40%

1.22

120.78%

Gansu Province

38.58

13.23%

143.82

15.09%

Coal-fired

32.38

10.11%

119.12

16.79%

Wind-power

6.20

32.91%

24.70

7.53%

Ningxia

0.03

-0.36%

0.22

-4.02%

PV

0.03

-0.36%

0.22

-4.02%

Beijing

20.18

-14.18%

84.84

3.25%

Coal-fired

6.47

163.70%

12.94

48.71%

Combined Cycle

13.71

-34.90%

71.90

-2.14%

Tianjin

17.93

-9.15%

65.09

2.70%

Coal-fired

12.42

-13.04%

49.41

4.23%

Combined Cycle

5.49

1.21%

15.54

-1.78%

PV

0.02

-28.17%

0.13

-8.14%

Shanxi Province

25.38

-18.11%

94.91

-6.33%

Coal-fired

13.81

-31.77%

63.19

-15.31%

Combined Cycle

8.10

-11.57%

19.97

-5.70%

Wind-power

1.48

2392.69%

3.40

5630.21%

PV

1.99

29.78%

8.36

52.53%

Shandong Province

220.31

-1.03%

818.79

7.41%

Coal-fired

214.06

-2.24%

796.87

6.30%

Wind-power

4.19

58.15%

13.93

83.29%

PV

1.20

18.27%

5.20

3.29%

Biomass power

0.87

——

2.78

——

Henan Province

49.85

-4.30%

217.04

8.79%

Coal-fired

41.31

-13.54%

180.39

-1.36%

Combined Cycle

0.08

-75.53%

2.18

-63.30%

Wind-power

8.41

113.48%

34.23

227.37%

PV

0.06

31.92%

0.24

5.78%

Jiangsu Province

109.36

20.60%

427.17

19.96%

Coal-fired

83.13

13.44%

323.35

11.33%

Combined Cycle

15.03

64.50%

61.09

55.94%

Wind-power

10.59

36.43%

40.10

61.84%

PV

0.62

21.42%

2.64

56.05%

Shanghai

51.35

10.90%

201.90

22.45%

Coal-fired

48.74

12.69%

188.74

25.53%

Combined Cycle

2.54

-14.99%

12.86

-10.71%

PV

0.07

8.38%

0.30

142.29%

Chongqing

35.31

41.33%

130.64

49.96%

Coal-fired

27.39

27.02%

102.74

44.20%

Combined Cycle

7.38

148.04%

25.25

86.96%

Wind-power

0.54

21.17%

2.64

11.94%

Zhejiang Province

73.60

25.40%

316.49

31.21%

Coal-fired

71.60

26.64%

305.26

30.72%

Combined Cycle

1.59

-22.87%

10.39

45.34%

Wind-power

0.28

——

0.28

——

PV

0.13

38.69%

0.55

4.20%

Hubei Province

44.28

7.05%

165.74

14.73%

Coal-fired

42.27

7.04%

156.32

15.19%

Wind-power

1.77

36.58%

6.56

20.99%

Hydro-power

0.19

-64.10%

2.64

-15.17%

PV

0.05

20.33%

0.22

1.81%

Hunan Province

31.63

16.37%

117.17

22.14%

Coal-fired

29.46

15.63%

107.75

24.36%

Wind-power

1.39

12.10%

6.20

7.07%

Hydro-power

0.68

76.37%

2.75

-10.51%

PV

0.10

25.37%

0.47

9.50%

Jiangxi Province

60.22

-0.52%

223.13

7.97%

Coal-fired

56.89

-1.80%

210.25

7.01%

Wind-power

2.22

19.09%

8.57

6.38%

PV

1.11

49.19%

4.30

102.29%

Anhui Province

18.96

3.24%

61.35

13.14%

Coal-fired

16.82

3.35%

51.96

6.34%

Wind-power

2.04

9.85%

8.07

90.08%

Hydro-power

0.10

-57.35%

1.32

18.05%

Fujian Province

45.86

11.63%

201.16

22.79%

Coal-fired

45.83

11.64%

201.04

22.81%

PV

0.02

-9.20%

0.12

3.51%

Guangdong Province

67.48

7.91%

311.97

34.84%

Coal-fired

58.53

5.86%

271.28

25.35%

Combined Cycle

8.89

23.82%

40.44

174.92%

PV

0.06

-1.11%

0.25

6.26%

Guangxi

2.03

-8.28%

7.47

9.82%

Combined Cycle

1.09

-9.00%

4.35

2.06%

Wind-power

0.93

-7.44%

3.13

22.82%

Yunnan Province

20.16

-2.81%

82.39

13.60%

Coal-fired

18.96

-2.59%

77.56

16.32%

Wind-power

1.16

-1.06%

4.55

-17.19%

Hydro-power

0.04

-63.71%

0.28

-20.01%

Guizhou Province

1.43

145.73%

5.41

86.74%

Wind-power

0.46

11.71%

1.85

-15.18%

PV

0.98

460.04%

3.55

399.97%

Hainan Province

21.72

11.43%

113.12

2.26%

Coal-fired

19.82

14.98%

105.54

0.87%

Combined Cycle

1.02

-7.58%

4.70

47.11%

Wind-power

0.46

-16.16%

0.94

-14.89%

Hydro-power

0.21

-51.00%

0.88

29.71%

PV

0.20

18.26%

1.06

5.28%

Total

1,070.50

2.95%

4,301.65

13.23%

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 17.1% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 4.1 percentage points compared with the same period of 2020; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.2%, representing a decrease of 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type

Controlled installed capacity

Equity-based installed capacity

Thermal power

2,000

1,000

Wind-power

1,350.3

1,152.3

PV

331

287.8

Total

3,681.3

2,440.1

Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In conclusion, as of 31 December 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 118,695 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 118,695 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 103,875 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

