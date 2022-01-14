BOLLINGER MOTORS POSTPONES B1 + B2; FORGES AHEAD ON COMMERCIAL

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, all electric Bollinger Motors announced a postponement to its consumer-truck production and delivery, while the company focuses its efforts on commercial business. The news was announced today via video on Bollinger's Instagram.

All electric Bollinger Motors postpones its consumer-truck production and delivery, while the company focuses its efforts on commercial business. Here, Bollinger illustrates examples of Class 3-6 commercial fleet applications for its electric platforms.

"We started Bollinger Motors in 2015 with a dream and a desire to make the best trucks possible," said Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors. "We've put countless hours of hard work and passion into making something that makes us proud. However, today, we're postponing the consumer trucks' development and shifting our focus to commercial trucks and fleets."

The move will enable Bollinger Motors to continue to grow and develop technology that will have a major impact in the automotive world's green future.

Bollinger will refund deposits for those who'd previously reserved the electric B1 sport utility truck and the B2 pickup truck.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3-6. www.BollingerMotors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bollinger Motors