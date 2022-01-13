Showbiz Cheat Sheet Announces Its 2021 Reality TV Awards

Categories, Winners, and Nominees Revealed
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showbiz Cheat Sheet, an entertainment media brand of Endgame360, has announced its inaugural Best of Reality TV Awards. The Showbiz team of expert TV writers joined forces to carefully designate and reveal the Reality TV Awards' categories and nominees. After tallying votes from the Showbiz team and its global readers, the winners have been declared.

"We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

The 2021 Reality TV Awards' categories and victors are:

Cringeworthy Reality TV Dating Moment
Winner:          Matt JamesThe Bachelor

Nominees:       Greg Grippo and Katie ThurstonThe Bachelorette
                        Jasmine JonesDouble Shot at Love

Biggest Reality Show Blowup
Winner:          Lexi WilsonBelow Deck Mediterranean

Nominees:       Gus Smyrnios and Candace RiceFloribama Shore
                        "Queen" Victoria LarsonThe Bachelor

Reality TV MVP
Winner:          Kenya MooreReal Housewives of Atlanta

Nominees:       Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 
                        Rodney MathewsThe Bachelorette

Best Reality TV Villain
Winner:          Brendan MoraisThe Bachelorette

Nominees:       Garrett MoroskyFBoy Island 
                        Chris WilliamsMarried at First Sight

Most Shocking Reality TV Moment
Winner:          Jen ShahReal Housewives of Salt Lake City

Nominees:       Brendan Morais and Pieper JamesThe Bachelorette 
                        Chrishell Stause and Jason OppenheimSelling Sunset

"We're ecstatic to live up to the responsibility as a leader in entertainment news to highlight some of the best stories of 2021 and to contribute to discourse in the television space," said Andrew Doxy, Showbiz Cheat Sheet Assistant Managing Editor. "We saw a diverse group of shows and stars represented, and it's our pleasure to announce the winners."

