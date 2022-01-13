HighByte Named "Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year" in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year" award in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, products, and people in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

HighByte builds "breakthrough" software solutions that solve the data architecture and integration challenges experienced when scaling Industrial IoT (IIoT) initiatives. HighByte developed the first DataOps solution, HighByte Intelligence Hub, that enables manufacturers to merge, prepare, and deliver modeled industrial data to and from IT systems without writing or maintaining code. With the Intelligence Hub, users can speed system integration time, rapidly leverage contextualized data for analytics, AI, and ML applications, and govern data standards across the enterprise for smart manufacturing.

"Early IIoT adopters recognized that industrial data created by connected machines, processes, and products on the plant floor contain critical insights, but the reality is that most users and systems do not have access to this data in real-time to convert it into useful information they can act on," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The existing data infrastructure has simply not been able to keep up with the rapid growth of IIoT. HighByte is delivering breakthrough solutions that provide the modern data infrastructure to power today's IIoT. We want to congratulate HighByte for winning the 'Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year' award for transforming the way manufacturers think about and leverage industrial data."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"We built HighByte from the ground up in response to the persistent data integration and interoperability challenges faced by manufacturers as they struggle to scale IIoT pilots into production," said Tony Paine, HighByte CEO. "We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from IoT Breakthrough. We stand by our belief that contextualized and standardized data is essential for IIoT to reach broad adoption. This award shines a light on HighByte as we define and evangelize DataOps as a new category of software solutions in the industrial market."

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

