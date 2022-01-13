Groom Law Group Announces Promotions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered is pleased to announce the promotion of Samuel Levin to principal and Kelly Geloneck and Andrew Salek-Raham to of counsel, effective January 1, 2022.

Groom's new principal — Samuel Levin:

"Sam is a gifted litigator, who has successfully represented clients in particularly complex ERISA class actions and withdrawal liability matters. I am thrilled to announce his promotion to principal," said Executive Principal, Christine Keller. "As the firm has experienced a tremendous increase in demand for our services, Sam's addition furthers our ability to continue to provide strategic solutions at a superior value, and underscores our commitment to our clients."

Samuel Levin. Sam Levin specializes in litigation related to retirement plans. He has extensive experience representing clients in class actions challenging plan expenses and investment performance, financial services companies alleged to be fiduciaries, and multiemployer plan fiduciaries and actuaries in disputes regarding withdrawal liability and actuarial assumptions.

Groom's two new of counsel — Kelly Geloneck and Andrew Salek-Raham:

"We are truly proud of the advancements and progress that Kelly and Andrew continue to make by providing top notch services to our clients in their respective practices. Having earned the confidence of clients and colleagues alike, we congratulate them for their achievements thus far in their careers and look forward to their continued marshalling of the firm's values and contributions to the firm's success," said Jon Breyfogle, Chair of Groom.

Kelly Geloneck. Kelly advises clients on an array of federal tax and ERISA matters regarding employee benefits. Her practice encompasses qualified retirement plans, governmental plans, executive compensation, federal income and employment tax reporting, and ERISA plan litigation. Prior to her legal career, Kelly was an associate with Mercer Consulting in Los Angeles where she analyzed and developed executive compensation structures with a focus on long-term and deferred compensation arrangements.

Andrew Salek-Raham. Andrew specializes in the defense of ERISA class action lawsuits and U.S. Department of Labor enforcement actions. More specifically, Andrew frequently represents plan fiduciaries, plan service providers, plan sponsors, and directors and officers in lawsuits involving employee stock ownership plans, particularly "overvaluation" suits, and other defined contribution plans, including fee and imprudent fund selection suits. His experience spans all phases of federal litigation, including motions practice, class certification, discovery, mediation, and trial. In addition to his litigation practice, Andrew represents clients involved in U.S. Department of Labor retirement plan investigations.

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and health care policy paradigm has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With over 85 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

