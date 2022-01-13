Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Leader Closes 2021 with Record-Breaking Performance Significant customer and partnership growth combined with industry recognition and product innovation expands OPSWAT's leadership position

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced an exceptional 2021, setting the stage for a strong 2022. In 2021, OPSWAT:

Significant customer and partnership growth combined with industry recognition and product innovation expands OPSWAT’s leadership position

Grew worldwide business revenue every quarter, with annual YOY revenue growth greater than 50%

Added more than 100 new global partners and grew partner-driven revenue by 40%

Expanded executive team with key hires and grew team to 500 employees

Received more than 1,000 Academy 3.0 students since Oct. 14 launch

OPSWAT announced an exceptional 2021, setting the stage for a strong 2022.

"2021 was a breakout year for OPSWAT," stated Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "We kicked off the year by moving our headquarters to Tampa and the momentum hasn't stopped - from adding key executives and forming a new board of directors to partnering with Brighton Park Capital and making two acquisitions. I'm extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish as an organization and look forward to a successful 2022."

OPSWAT's 2021 highlights include:

Expanded Global Reach, Partner Ecosystem and Executive Team

OPSWAT appointed new executives to support global growth including Chief Revenue Officer, Mike Barker ; General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Eric Spindel ; Vice President of Global Human Resources, Dar Yossinger; Chief Information Officer and Head of Global Operations, Stephen Gorham ; and Vice President of OT and ICS Marketing, Oren T. Dvoskin

$125 million investment from Brighton Park Capital to support continued global expansion, product innovation and strategic acquisitions OPSWAT closed afrom Brighton Park Capital to support continued global expansion, product innovation and strategic acquisitions

expanded its global presence to more than 40 countries through its partner ecosystem. Helping global companies protect against growing threats to critical infrastructure, OPSWATthrough its partner ecosystem.

relocated its corporate headquarters to Tampa, Florida with plans to add 100 jobs to help support global expansion OPSWATwith plans to add 100 jobs to help support global expansion

Delivered Market-Leading Product Innovation through New Products and Acquisitions

launched Academy 3.0 , a comprehensive on-demand CIP training platform that addresses the specific security complexities faced by critical infrastructure industries to enhance CIP expertise among cybersecurity professions OPSWAT, a comprehensive on-demand CIP training platform that addresses the specific security complexities faced by critical infrastructure industries to enhance CIP expertise among cybersecurity professions

generation cybersecurity kiosk for CIP, simplifying maintenance requirements while boosting performance for secure file and device transfer into air-gapped or connected SCADA environments OPSWAT delivered the nextfor CIP, simplifying maintenance requirements while boosting performance for secure file and device transfer into air-gapped or connected SCADA environments

acquisition of Bayshore Networks , a leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environments, automation engineers, and plant operators Supporting customer demand, OPSWAT expanded its CIP capabilities to OT/ICS environments with the, a leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) environments, automation engineers, and plant operators

acquired SNDBOX , a top malware analysis sandbox solution for critical infrastructure organizations, amplifying the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive CIP technology OPSWAT, a top malware analysis sandbox solution for critical infrastructure organizations, amplifying the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive CIP technology

Received Third-Party Recognition Validating Company and Product Leadership

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

kat.lewis@opswat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPSWAT