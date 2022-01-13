Former-NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins Partners With Cryptocurrency YetiCoin

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YetiCoin (YETIC) has announced an ambassadorship with another former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins. This partnership will help bring fitness into the cryptocurrency world with a focus on youth sports programs and the soon-to-be release YETIC Move2Earn app that rewards participants who meet fitness goals. This latest partnership comes days after former NBA star Ricky Davis was announced as a brand ambassador for YETIC. "I'm thrilled to work with Kendrick. He brings fresh ideas and growth to the YetiCoin community. The possibility of what we can accomplish together is unlimited" says YETIC founder Andy Schueler.

YetiCoin

As the importance of physical heath and well-being comes into greater focus, YETIC is joining investors and youth sports organizations while sponsoring charity events and highlighting volunteering opportunities in underserved communities. The combination of sports and celebrity sponsors will drive the number of coin holders and community member activity higher.

Tokenomics

YETIC is based on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokenomics of YETIC include one percent of purchases and sales being returned to all holders. YETIC believes all long-term holders should be rewarded for their investments. In addition, 5 percent of all YETIC will be invested in marketing, development, partnerships, and future buybacks for token burning to reduce overall token supply. The maximum wallet size is 2.5 percent to avoid price manipulation. The total supply is set at 1 quadrillion.

To maximize investor awareness, YETIC's marketing and development will be allocating funds to influencers on social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. YETIC will begin advertising through television commercials around the end of Roadmap's fourth phase.

YETIC token is listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, LBank Exchange, and Hotbit.

Upcoming Projects

The next big project YETIC is working on will be the release of their Move2Earn app where participants will be able to earn YETIC tokens for hitting activity milestones. This goes hand in hand with YETIC's focus on getting the real world community engaged in physical activity. This exposes YETIC to a large untapped market of potential holders in the fitness community while serving as a way to advance financial literacy in cryptocurrency.

Project Links

Website: https://yeticoineth.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/yeticoineth

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YetiCoinETH

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PzfCQThNmW

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yeticoinfitness

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/YetiCoinETH/

Email: marketing@yeticoineth.com

Media Contact: Jon Ince, marketing@yeticoineth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YetiCoin